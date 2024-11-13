|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Ameya Precision Engineers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Ameya Precision Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Ramanathan Vydianathan Iyer (DIN: 08614826) as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. August 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Ameya Precision Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|AMEYA PRECISION ENGINEERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 07-Feb-2024 to consider Other business matters. Ameya Precision Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.