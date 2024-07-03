iifl-logo-icon 1
Tega Industries Ltd Share Price

1,545
(0.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,528
  • Day's High1,565.9
  • 52 Wk High2,328.9
  • Prev. Close1,538.5
  • Day's Low1,520.25
  • 52 Wk Low 1,059.85
  • Turnover (lac)337.78
  • P/E67.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value184.46
  • EPS22.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,279.73
  • Div. Yield0.13
No Records Found

Tega Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

1,528

Prev. Close

1,538.5

Turnover(Lac.)

337.78

Day's High

1,565.9

Day's Low

1,520.25

52 Week's High

2,328.9

52 Week's Low

1,059.85

Book Value

184.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,279.73

P/E

67.88

EPS

22.65

Divi. Yield

0.13

Tega Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 10 Aug, 2024

Tega Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tega Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.78%

Non-Promoter- 20.88%

Institutions: 20.88%

Non-Institutions: 4.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tega Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.54

66.35

66.29

57.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

8.69

Reserves

1,078.98

964.66

851.05

755.02

Net Worth

1,145.52

1,031.01

917.34

821.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

447.18

443.96

383.82

303.03

yoy growth (%)

0.72

15.66

26.66

Raw materials

-187.21

-195.35

-161.7

-110.78

As % of sales

41.86

44

42.12

36.55

Employee costs

-48.91

-47.49

-46.02

-47.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

75.85

63.08

30.72

-13.52

Depreciation

-25.67

-23.56

-23.91

-18.71

Tax paid

-11.38

-12.22

-9.49

-2.63

Working capital

-15.63

-4.63

91.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.72

15.66

26.66

Op profit growth

2.03

54.08

-8,175.79

EBIT growth

19.49

83.55

-580.48

Net profit growth

26.75

139.59

-231.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,492.71

1,213.97

951.76

805.52

684.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,492.71

1,213.97

951.76

805.52

684.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.64

25

27.01

53.84

12.5

Tega Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tega Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

MADAN MOHAN MOHANKA

Group CEO & Executive Director

MEHUL MOHANKA

Executive Director

SYED YAVER IMAM

Independent Director

Jagdishwar Prasad Sinha

Independent Director

Madhu Damani

Non Executive Director

ASHWANI MAHESHWARI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manjuree Rai.

Additional Director

Anand Sen

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tega Industries Ltd

Summary

Tega Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Tega India Limited on 15 May, 1976 and the Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 28 May 1976. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on 04 January 2002, and with the approval of the Central Government on 31 January 2002, the Company name was changed to Tega Industries Limited on February 1, 2002.Tega Industries is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialized critical to operate and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. The company offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, through its wide product portfolio of specialized abrasion and wear-resistant rubber, polyurethane, steel and ceramic based lining components, used by its customers across different stages of mining and mineral processing, screening, grinding and material handling, including after-market spends on wear, spare parts, grinding media and power, which are regular operating expenses for the customers.The product portfolio comprises more than 55 mineral processing and material handling products.The company commenced operations in 1978 in India, with a foreign collobaration with Skega AB, Sweden. Madan Mohan Mohanka acquired the entire equity stake of Skega AB in 2001.In 2018, Tega Industries (SEZ) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary was merged with the
Company FAQs

What is the Tega Industries Ltd share price today?

The Tega Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1545 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tega Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tega Industries Ltd is ₹10279.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tega Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tega Industries Ltd is 67.88 and 8.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tega Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tega Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tega Industries Ltd is ₹1059.85 and ₹2328.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tega Industries Ltd?

Tega Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.21%, 3 Years at 37.32%, 1 Year at 30.00%, 6 Month at -6.71%, 3 Month at -20.79% and 1 Month at -9.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tega Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tega Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.79 %
Institutions - 20.88 %
Public - 4.33 %

