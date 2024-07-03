SectorEngineering
Open₹1,528
Prev. Close₹1,538.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹337.78
Day's High₹1,565.9
Day's Low₹1,520.25
52 Week's High₹2,328.9
52 Week's Low₹1,059.85
Book Value₹184.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,279.73
P/E67.88
EPS22.65
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.54
66.35
66.29
57.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
8.69
Reserves
1,078.98
964.66
851.05
755.02
Net Worth
1,145.52
1,031.01
917.34
821.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
447.18
443.96
383.82
303.03
yoy growth (%)
0.72
15.66
26.66
Raw materials
-187.21
-195.35
-161.7
-110.78
As % of sales
41.86
44
42.12
36.55
Employee costs
-48.91
-47.49
-46.02
-47.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
75.85
63.08
30.72
-13.52
Depreciation
-25.67
-23.56
-23.91
-18.71
Tax paid
-11.38
-12.22
-9.49
-2.63
Working capital
-15.63
-4.63
91.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.72
15.66
26.66
Op profit growth
2.03
54.08
-8,175.79
EBIT growth
19.49
83.55
-580.48
Net profit growth
26.75
139.59
-231.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,492.71
1,213.97
951.76
805.52
684.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,492.71
1,213.97
951.76
805.52
684.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.64
25
27.01
53.84
12.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
MADAN MOHAN MOHANKA
Group CEO & Executive Director
MEHUL MOHANKA
Executive Director
SYED YAVER IMAM
Independent Director
Jagdishwar Prasad Sinha
Independent Director
Madhu Damani
Non Executive Director
ASHWANI MAHESHWARI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manjuree Rai.
Additional Director
Anand Sen
Reports by Tega Industries Ltd
Summary
Tega Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Tega India Limited on 15 May, 1976 and the Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 28 May 1976. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on 04 January 2002, and with the approval of the Central Government on 31 January 2002, the Company name was changed to Tega Industries Limited on February 1, 2002.Tega Industries is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialized critical to operate and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. The company offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, through its wide product portfolio of specialized abrasion and wear-resistant rubber, polyurethane, steel and ceramic based lining components, used by its customers across different stages of mining and mineral processing, screening, grinding and material handling, including after-market spends on wear, spare parts, grinding media and power, which are regular operating expenses for the customers.The product portfolio comprises more than 55 mineral processing and material handling products.The company commenced operations in 1978 in India, with a foreign collobaration with Skega AB, Sweden. Madan Mohan Mohanka acquired the entire equity stake of Skega AB in 2001.In 2018, Tega Industries (SEZ) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary was merged with the
Read More
The Tega Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1545 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tega Industries Ltd is ₹10279.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tega Industries Ltd is 67.88 and 8.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tega Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tega Industries Ltd is ₹1059.85 and ₹2328.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tega Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.21%, 3 Years at 37.32%, 1 Year at 30.00%, 6 Month at -6.71%, 3 Month at -20.79% and 1 Month at -9.85%.
