Tega Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
75.85
63.08
30.72
-13.52
Depreciation
-25.67
-23.56
-23.91
-18.71
Tax paid
-11.38
-12.22
-9.49
-2.63
Working capital
-15.63
-4.63
91.44
Other operating items
Operating
23.15
22.66
88.75
Capital expenditure
27.29
-11.1
11.41
Free cash flow
50.44
11.56
100.16
Equity raised
833.94
732.96
690.86
Investing
154.27
74.84
-12.26
Financing
81.05
-13.28
38.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,119.71
806.08
817.27
