Tega Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,557.4
(1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Tega Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

75.85

63.08

30.72

-13.52

Depreciation

-25.67

-23.56

-23.91

-18.71

Tax paid

-11.38

-12.22

-9.49

-2.63

Working capital

-15.63

-4.63

91.44

Other operating items

Operating

23.15

22.66

88.75

Capital expenditure

27.29

-11.1

11.41

Free cash flow

50.44

11.56

100.16

Equity raised

833.94

732.96

690.86

Investing

154.27

74.84

-12.26

Financing

81.05

-13.28

38.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,119.71

806.08

817.27

