|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.28
Op profit growth
148.11
EBIT growth
255.65
Net profit growth
-1,282.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.12
5.83
EBIT margin
10.75
3.33
Net profit margin
5.12
-0.47
RoCE
9.81
RoNW
1.93
RoA
1.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.87
-0.4
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.92
-6.47
Book value per share
65.45
60.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-30.89
195.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
109.87
Inventory days
74.02
Creditor days
-57.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.87
-0.93
Net debt / equity
0.48
0.56
Net debt / op. profit
2.52
6.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-38.47
-34.41
Employee costs
-19.87
-24.32
Other costs
-28.52
-35.42
