Tega Industries Ltd Key Ratios

1,659.25
(0.46%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:14:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.28

Op profit growth

148.11

EBIT growth

255.65

Net profit growth

-1,282.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.12

5.83

EBIT margin

10.75

3.33

Net profit margin

5.12

-0.47

RoCE

9.81

RoNW

1.93

RoA

1.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.87

-0.4

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.92

-6.47

Book value per share

65.45

60.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-30.89

195.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

109.87

Inventory days

74.02

Creditor days

-57.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.87

-0.93

Net debt / equity

0.48

0.56

Net debt / op. profit

2.52

6.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-38.47

-34.41

Employee costs

-19.87

-24.32

Other costs

-28.52

-35.42

