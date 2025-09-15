iifl-logo

Tega Industries’ board approves ₹4,000 Crore fund raise

15 Sep 2025 , 01:00 PM

Shares of Tega Industries Ltd. jumped as much as 3% after the company’s board of directors approved raising up to ₹4,000 Crore through equity, convertibles or debt. The company said that it will raise funds through various methods such as public offer, preferential allotment, and qualified institutional placement.

At around 12.42 PM, Tega Industries was trading 2.02% higher at ₹2,056.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,016.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,075, and ₹2,025.10, respectively.

Last week, Tega Industries informed that it has approved a term sheet for acquisition of a global mining consumables giant Molycop in partnership with Apollo Funds. The deal was valued at around $1.5 Billion.

The company said that it will execute the deal through a special purpose vehicle jointly established by Tega and Apollo Funds. The consortium acquired 100% of AIP MC Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries that operate under the Molycop brand.

The company said that it expects the acquisition to generate earnings by the second or third year.

The company also commented that it is confident that it can meaningfully lift group profitability through its Molycop acquisition. However, margin expansion will take time.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

