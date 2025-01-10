Tega Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.54
66.35
66.29
57.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
8.69
Reserves
1,078.98
964.66
851.05
755.02
Net Worth
1,145.52
1,031.01
917.34
821.31
Minority Interest
Debt
125.59
159.76
170
158.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.19
6.2
6.93
5.75
Total Liabilities
1,278.3
1,196.97
1,094.27
985.38
Fixed Assets
178.38
164.14
145.23
147.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
763.71
721.42
641.44
626.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.11
6.15
4.54
5.62
Networking Capital
325.05
300.32
299.41
205.23
Inventories
207.63
148.49
167.95
108.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
233.86
205.45
193.99
180.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
66.75
73.71
76.23
52.46
Sundry Creditors
-81.01
-61.04
-67.96
-39.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-102.18
-66.29
-70.8
-95.86
Cash
4.05
4.94
3.65
1.18
Total Assets
1,278.3
1,196.97
1,094.27
985.4
