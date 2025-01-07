Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
447.18
443.96
383.82
303.03
yoy growth (%)
0.72
15.66
26.66
Raw materials
-187.21
-195.35
-161.7
-110.78
As % of sales
41.86
44
42.12
36.55
Employee costs
-48.91
-47.49
-46.02
-47.6
As % of sales
10.93
10.69
11.99
15.7
Other costs
-127.63
-119.36
-123.03
-145.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.54
26.88
32.05
47.94
Operating profit
83.42
81.75
53.05
-0.65
OPM
18.65
18.41
13.82
-0.21
Depreciation
-25.67
-23.56
-23.91
-18.71
Interest expense
-16.06
-13.84
-11.18
-4.8
Other income
34.18
18.73
12.76
10.65
Profit before tax
75.85
63.08
30.72
-13.52
Taxes
-11.38
-12.22
-9.49
-2.63
Tax rate
-15.01
-19.38
-30.9
19.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
64.46
50.85
21.22
-16.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
64.46
50.85
21.22
-16.15
yoy growth (%)
26.75
139.59
-231.37
NPM
14.41
11.45
5.53
-5.33
