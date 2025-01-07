iifl-logo-icon 1
Tega Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,569.65
(0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

447.18

443.96

383.82

303.03

yoy growth (%)

0.72

15.66

26.66

Raw materials

-187.21

-195.35

-161.7

-110.78

As % of sales

41.86

44

42.12

36.55

Employee costs

-48.91

-47.49

-46.02

-47.6

As % of sales

10.93

10.69

11.99

15.7

Other costs

-127.63

-119.36

-123.03

-145.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.54

26.88

32.05

47.94

Operating profit

83.42

81.75

53.05

-0.65

OPM

18.65

18.41

13.82

-0.21

Depreciation

-25.67

-23.56

-23.91

-18.71

Interest expense

-16.06

-13.84

-11.18

-4.8

Other income

34.18

18.73

12.76

10.65

Profit before tax

75.85

63.08

30.72

-13.52

Taxes

-11.38

-12.22

-9.49

-2.63

Tax rate

-15.01

-19.38

-30.9

19.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

64.46

50.85

21.22

-16.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

64.46

50.85

21.22

-16.15

yoy growth (%)

26.75

139.59

-231.37

NPM

14.41

11.45

5.53

-5.33

