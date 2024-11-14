Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Tega Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half-year ended September 30 2024. We hereby enclose the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

Tega Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday August 08 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to provisions of SEBI PIT Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct For Prohibition of Insider Trading the Company has already informed to Stock Exchanges vide its letter dated June 25 2024 that the trading window for trading in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from July 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and accordingly the trading window shall be closed till August 10 2024 and shall re-open thereafter. We hereby enclose the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

Tega Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and (ii) Consider recommending a dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. The Board considered and recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (20%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. We hereby enclose the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Board approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and recommended Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024