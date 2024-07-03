Tega Industries Ltd Summary

Tega Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Tega India Limited on 15 May, 1976 and the Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 28 May 1976. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on 04 January 2002, and with the approval of the Central Government on 31 January 2002, the Company name was changed to Tega Industries Limited on February 1, 2002.Tega Industries is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialized critical to operate and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. The company offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, through its wide product portfolio of specialized abrasion and wear-resistant rubber, polyurethane, steel and ceramic based lining components, used by its customers across different stages of mining and mineral processing, screening, grinding and material handling, including after-market spends on wear, spare parts, grinding media and power, which are regular operating expenses for the customers.The product portfolio comprises more than 55 mineral processing and material handling products.The company commenced operations in 1978 in India, with a foreign collobaration with Skega AB, Sweden. Madan Mohan Mohanka acquired the entire equity stake of Skega AB in 2001.In 2018, Tega Industries (SEZ) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary was merged with the Company. In December 2021, the Company came up with an IPO of 13,669,478 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 619.23 Crore.The Company acquired the original equipment manufacturer McNally Sayaji Engineering Limited through the Corporate InsolvencyResolution Process on March 29, 2023.