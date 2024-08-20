|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Aug 2024
|23 May 2024
|The Board considered and recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (20%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith a summary of the proceedings of the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on August 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting results of the 48th Annual General Meeting and the Scrutinizers Report dated August 21, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
