SectorEngineering
Open₹99
Prev. Close₹99.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹87.36
Day's High₹104.35
Day's Low₹99
52 Week's High₹128.7
52 Week's Low₹57.95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)197.64
P/E59.43
EPS1.75
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.75
4.25
4.25
4.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.63
9.89
7.77
6.25
Net Worth
20.38
14.14
12.02
10.5
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Chairman & Managing Director
Yogesh Vishwanath Patil
Whole-time Director
Vivek Vishwanath Patil
Non Executive Director
Shatanik Vivek Patil
Non Executive Director
Durva Yogesh Patil
Independent Director
Sahil Vikas Garud
Independent Director
Girish Gururaj Masur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Diksha Sadanand Shetty
Reports by United Heat Transfer Ltd
Summary
United Heat Transfer Limited was originally incorporated as United Heat Transfers Private Limited, on January 27th, 1995 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed to United Heat Transfer Private Limited dated November 13th, 2009 vide Certificate from name change issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from United Heat Transfer Private Limited to United Heat Transfer Limited. and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 12th, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the manufacture of shell and tube heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels and process flow skids equipments which are used as critical equipments for petrol and diesel engines, railway engines, maritime engines, cruse and cargo ships, ferries, pleasure boats, marine diesels, mining trucks, megayachts, heavy engines, fishing boats, heavy trucks, freighters, trawlers, heavy haulages, power gen sets, super tankers, off highway engines etc. since 1995.The Company manufacture heat transfer equipments as per the TEMA (Tubular Exchanger Manufacturers Association) standards, ASME Section VIII Div. 1, Div. 2, (unfired pressure vessels), API 660, 661, NES standards. Apart from this, it operates two advanced manufacturing facilities situated in Na
The United Heat Transfer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Heat Transfer Ltd is ₹197.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Heat Transfer Ltd is 59.43 and 3.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Heat Transfer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Heat Transfer Ltd is ₹57.95 and ₹128.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
United Heat Transfer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 62.63% and 1 Month at -8.05%.
