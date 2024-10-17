iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Heat Transfer Ltd Share Price

104
(4.63%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99
  • Day's High104.35
  • 52 Wk High128.7
  • Prev. Close99.4
  • Day's Low99
  • 52 Wk Low 57.95
  • Turnover (lac)87.36
  • P/E59.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)197.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

United Heat Transfer Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

99

Prev. Close

99.4

Turnover(Lac.)

87.36

Day's High

104.35

Day's Low

99

52 Week's High

128.7

52 Week's Low

57.95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

197.64

P/E

59.43

EPS

1.75

Divi. Yield

0

United Heat Transfer Ltd Corporate Action

10 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

United Heat Transfer Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

United Heat Transfer Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:13 AM
Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.09%

Non-Promoter- 12.67%

Institutions: 12.67%

Non-Institutions: 20.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

United Heat Transfer Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.75

4.25

4.25

4.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.63

9.89

7.77

6.25

Net Worth

20.38

14.14

12.02

10.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

United Heat Transfer Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT United Heat Transfer Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yogesh Vishwanath Patil

Whole-time Director

Vivek Vishwanath Patil

Non Executive Director

Shatanik Vivek Patil

Non Executive Director

Durva Yogesh Patil

Independent Director

Sahil Vikas Garud

Independent Director

Girish Gururaj Masur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Diksha Sadanand Shetty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Heat Transfer Ltd

Summary

United Heat Transfer Limited was originally incorporated as United Heat Transfers Private Limited, on January 27th, 1995 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed to United Heat Transfer Private Limited dated November 13th, 2009 vide Certificate from name change issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from United Heat Transfer Private Limited to United Heat Transfer Limited. and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 12th, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the manufacture of shell and tube heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels and process flow skids equipments which are used as critical equipments for petrol and diesel engines, railway engines, maritime engines, cruse and cargo ships, ferries, pleasure boats, marine diesels, mining trucks, megayachts, heavy engines, fishing boats, heavy trucks, freighters, trawlers, heavy haulages, power gen sets, super tankers, off highway engines etc. since 1995.The Company manufacture heat transfer equipments as per the TEMA (Tubular Exchanger Manufacturers Association) standards, ASME Section VIII Div. 1, Div. 2, (unfired pressure vessels), API 660, 661, NES standards. Apart from this, it operates two advanced manufacturing facilities situated in Na
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the United Heat Transfer Ltd share price today?

The United Heat Transfer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Heat Transfer Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Heat Transfer Ltd is ₹197.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Heat Transfer Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Heat Transfer Ltd is 59.43 and 3.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Heat Transfer Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Heat Transfer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Heat Transfer Ltd is ₹57.95 and ₹128.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Heat Transfer Ltd?

United Heat Transfer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 62.63% and 1 Month at -8.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Heat Transfer Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Heat Transfer Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.09 %
Institutions - 12.67 %
Public - 20.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR United Heat Transfer Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.