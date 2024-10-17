United Heat Transfer Ltd Summary

United Heat Transfer Limited was originally incorporated as United Heat Transfers Private Limited, on January 27th, 1995 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed to United Heat Transfer Private Limited dated November 13th, 2009 vide Certificate from name change issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from United Heat Transfer Private Limited to United Heat Transfer Limited. and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 12th, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the manufacture of shell and tube heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels and process flow skids equipments which are used as critical equipments for petrol and diesel engines, railway engines, maritime engines, cruse and cargo ships, ferries, pleasure boats, marine diesels, mining trucks, megayachts, heavy engines, fishing boats, heavy trucks, freighters, trawlers, heavy haulages, power gen sets, super tankers, off highway engines etc. since 1995.The Company manufacture heat transfer equipments as per the TEMA (Tubular Exchanger Manufacturers Association) standards, ASME Section VIII Div. 1, Div. 2, (unfired pressure vessels), API 660, 661, NES standards. Apart from this, it operates two advanced manufacturing facilities situated in Nashik, also known as the Holy City. The corporate office and manufacturing Unit No. I, situated at Ambad MIDC, Nashik houses and Unit No. II is situated at Talegaon Dindori sprawling over the land of 13 acres. The Company is planning to issue upto 60,00,000 Equity Shares through IPO.