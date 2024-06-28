To the Members of United Heal Transfer Limited (formerly known as United Meat Transfer Private Limited)

We have audited the Standalone financial statements ol United Heat Transfer Limited (formerly known as United Heat Transfer Private Limited) (CIN: 1129191 Mil 1995P1.C084982) ("the Company*"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement ofcash flows foi the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March. 2024. its profit and its cash Hows for the year ended on that date.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act. 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditor's report thereon

The Company’s hoard of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so. consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If. based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information: we are required to report that fact We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act. 2013 (“the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accountingStandards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities: selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair viewand are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

AiuIIIulIs..lily..b.tajiivpv l iPHiivial ^alvnivnt*

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due tofraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonableassurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if. individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance w ith SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery , intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. I nder section I43(3)(i) of the Companies Act. 2013. we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basisof accounting and. based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or. if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion Our conclusions are based on the audit evidenceobtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements thnt, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of ^reasonably know ledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may he influenced. W e consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and ( ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among othermatxers. the pl umed scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards,

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (II) of section 143 of the Companies Act. 2013. we give in the ‘Annexure A*, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required b> Section 143 (3) of the Act. we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the ( ompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and rules made thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March. 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March. 2024 from being appointed as a director iu terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B*

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 107(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 107 of the Act. fhe remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 107 of the Act. I he Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 107(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule I I of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014. in our opinion and to the best of our information and according tothe explanations given to us

i The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivativecontracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv (a) The management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to theaccounts. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies). including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities idcntified-aa^any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the l Jltimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to theaccounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies). including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalfof the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide anvguarantee. security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e). as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company and accordingly none of the compliance required to be compiled as per section 12^ of the Companies Act. 2013.

vi Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Place: Nashik

Date: 28.06.2024

Annexilic ‘A’

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report of even date on “Other Legal and Regulator) Requirements1.

On the basis of such verification as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(t) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details und situation of Property. Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property. Plant and Equipment have been phy sically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us. no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds ofall the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property. Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami I ransactions (Prohibition)Act. 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification by the management as compared to book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of timjtsrtiiie year.

The stock statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the hooks of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, during the year the company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or not provided security to other entities except the Corporate Guarantee given by the Company on behalf of Uni-Heat Research and Solutions Private Limited (Group Company) to HI)K Bank Ltd. for availing Cash Credit Facility of Rs.100 Lakhs.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the company’s interest except for Corporate Guarantee given by the Company being unsecured

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted am loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 1X5 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act. 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) As per information and explanation given by the management, the company is maintaining the cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (I) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax. provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to os. following statutory dues are not deposited to Authorities;

Sr. No. Outstanding for FY Amount Section Code 1 2022-23 Tax- Rs.8,68,786/- 143 (1) (a) ol Income Tax Act Interest on short payment u/s 201(1 A) and Late Filing Fee u/x_234E of the Income Tax Act 2 2023-24 TDS- Rs.43,090/- 3 2022-23 TDS- Rs.93,470/- 4 2021-22 TDS- Rs.2.13,670/- 5 2020-21 TDS- Rs.61,040/- 6 Prior Years TDS- Rs.77.320/- 7 2013 to 2015 VAT & CST Demand - Rs.8.32,276/- Return Dues 8 Nov 2012-March 2013 ESIC- Rs.9.87.370/- Online Demand

There are no other .statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following;

Sr. No. Outstanding for FY Amount Section Code 1 2019-20 GST- Rs. 14,89.856/- (GST No.27AAACU3754ClZ) - For Ambad Plant) Section 73 of CGST Act

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act. 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company hasnot defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the paymentof interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company hasnot been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associatecompanies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, no moneys have been raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under report.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised the funds by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible).

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us. no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us. no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has beenfiled by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a). 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) ln our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act. where applicable and the details huve been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, the internal audit system is not applicable to the company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act. 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Mousing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(.\vi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

{xviii) I here has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis ofthe financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the dateof the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet dale. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date ofthe audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheei date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Paragraph 3(xx) (a) and (b) ofthe Order is not applicable as provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

(xxi) Paragraph 3(xxi) ofthe Order is not applicable, ns provisions of Consolidation of Financial Statements are not applicable to the company.

Place: Nushik

Date: 28.06.2024

Annexure *B’

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements

Reaort on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of United Heat Transfer Limited (formerly known as United Heat Transfer Private Limited) (‘The Company *) as of 31st March. 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act. 2013. to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and. both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note rcquircthat we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement

of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

1 pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures ofthe company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors ofthe company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use. or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

iiimmial CuiHruh UvMilmaiKial Kviwrting

Because ofthe inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods arc subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at list March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Nashik

Date: 28.06.2024