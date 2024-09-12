Summary

Revathi Equipment Limited, a drill manufacturing company, was incorporated in 1977. Since its inception, Revathi Equipment Limitedhas consistently manufactured and supplied more than 2000 drills of different capacities. It delivers quality holes drilled safely andaccurately at the lowest cost, delighting the mining giants in India and across the globe. Revathi Equipment India Limited was incorporated as Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited on January 22, 2020 in the State of Tamil Nadu vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Further, pursuant to Scheme, the Company name has been changed to o Revathi Equipment India Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.REILs drilling rigs are used extensively in mining operations of coal, cement, gold, construction, iron ore, copper, etc. by its diversifiedcustomer base. REILs customers includes some of the worlds largest mining companies, Coal India Limited, Tata Steel, NMDC and Vedanta to name a few. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Malumachampatti P.O. in Coimbatore , with an annual installed capacity to produce 100 drill machines. Following the NCLT order dated 14th June, 2023 approving the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the Drilling Equipment Businessof Revathi Equipment Limited got demerged and transferred to Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited, which subsequently was r

