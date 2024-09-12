Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹2,000
Prev. Close₹1,996.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.85
Day's High₹2,095.9
Day's Low₹1,985.1
52 Week's High₹3,670
52 Week's Low₹1,810.15
Book Value₹382.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)642.37
P/E16.88
EPS117.99
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.51
72.53
59.91
179.62
Net Worth
106.58
75.6
62.98
182.69
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Revathi Equipment India Ltd
Summary
Revathi Equipment Limited, a drill manufacturing company, was incorporated in 1977. Since its inception, Revathi Equipment Limitedhas consistently manufactured and supplied more than 2000 drills of different capacities. It delivers quality holes drilled safely andaccurately at the lowest cost, delighting the mining giants in India and across the globe. Revathi Equipment India Limited was incorporated as Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited on January 22, 2020 in the State of Tamil Nadu vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Further, pursuant to Scheme, the Company name has been changed to o Revathi Equipment India Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.REILs drilling rigs are used extensively in mining operations of coal, cement, gold, construction, iron ore, copper, etc. by its diversifiedcustomer base. REILs customers includes some of the worlds largest mining companies, Coal India Limited, Tata Steel, NMDC and Vedanta to name a few. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Malumachampatti P.O. in Coimbatore , with an annual installed capacity to produce 100 drill machines. Following the NCLT order dated 14th June, 2023 approving the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the Drilling Equipment Businessof Revathi Equipment Limited got demerged and transferred to Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited, which subsequently was r
Read More
The Revathi Equipment India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2094.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Revathi Equipment India Ltd is ₹642.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Revathi Equipment India Ltd is 16.88 and 5.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Revathi Equipment India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Revathi Equipment India Ltd is ₹1810.15 and ₹3670 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Revathi Equipment India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -32.88%, 3 Month at -16.27% and 1 Month at 13.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.