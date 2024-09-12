iifl-logo-icon 1
Revathi Equipment India Ltd Share Price

2,094.5
(4.93%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,000
  • Day's High2,095.9
  • 52 Wk High3,670
  • Prev. Close1,996.1
  • Day's Low1,985.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,810.15
  • Turnover (lac)31.85
  • P/E16.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value382.19
  • EPS117.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)642.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Revathi Equipment India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

2,000

Prev. Close

1,996.1

Turnover(Lac.)

31.85

Day's High

2,095.9

Day's Low

1,985.1

52 Week's High

3,670

52 Week's Low

1,810.15

Book Value

382.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

642.37

P/E

16.88

EPS

117.99

Divi. Yield

0

Revathi Equipment India Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Revathi Equipment India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Revathi Equipment India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:47 AM

06 Jan, 2025|07:47 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 36.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Revathi Equipment India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

103.51

72.53

59.91

179.62

Net Worth

106.58

75.6

62.98

182.69

Minority Interest

Revathi Equipment India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Revathi Equipment India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Revathi Equipment India Ltd

Summary

Revathi Equipment Limited, a drill manufacturing company, was incorporated in 1977. Since its inception, Revathi Equipment Limitedhas consistently manufactured and supplied more than 2000 drills of different capacities. It delivers quality holes drilled safely andaccurately at the lowest cost, delighting the mining giants in India and across the globe. Revathi Equipment India Limited was incorporated as Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited on January 22, 2020 in the State of Tamil Nadu vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Further, pursuant to Scheme, the Company name has been changed to o Revathi Equipment India Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.REILs drilling rigs are used extensively in mining operations of coal, cement, gold, construction, iron ore, copper, etc. by its diversifiedcustomer base. REILs customers includes some of the worlds largest mining companies, Coal India Limited, Tata Steel, NMDC and Vedanta to name a few. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Malumachampatti P.O. in Coimbatore , with an annual installed capacity to produce 100 drill machines. Following the NCLT order dated 14th June, 2023 approving the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the Drilling Equipment Businessof Revathi Equipment Limited got demerged and transferred to Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited, which subsequently was r
Company FAQs

What is the Revathi Equipment India Ltd share price today?

The Revathi Equipment India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2094.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Revathi Equipment India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Revathi Equipment India Ltd is ₹642.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Revathi Equipment India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Revathi Equipment India Ltd is 16.88 and 5.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Revathi Equipment India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Revathi Equipment India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Revathi Equipment India Ltd is ₹1810.15 and ₹3670 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Revathi Equipment India Ltd?

Revathi Equipment India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -32.88%, 3 Month at -16.27% and 1 Month at 13.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Revathi Equipment India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Revathi Equipment India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.84 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 36.09 %

