|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that the Company had decided to convene the Annual General Meeting of members of the Company prior to listing on 27th September 2024. This is for your information and records. Please find the summary of the proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
