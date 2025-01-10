Revathi Equipment India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.51
72.53
59.91
179.62
Net Worth
106.58
75.6
62.98
182.69
Minority Interest
Debt
30.99
33.12
28.25
33.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
137.57
108.72
91.23
215.95
Fixed Assets
14.22
6.85
5.95
22.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
56.5
35.07
34.22
101.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.68
3.11
4.94
7.9
Networking Capital
48.69
54.46
43.59
82.13
Inventories
77.71
58.93
47.69
45.97
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
33.97
35.75
23.92
44.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
37.77
11.54
6.93
46.27
Sundry Creditors
-40.3
-22.66
-20.82
-32.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-60.46
-29.1
-14.13
-22.27
Cash
17.48
9.23
2.54
2.44
Total Assets
137.57
108.72
91.24
215.95
