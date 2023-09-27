To The Members of Revathi Equipment India Limited (Formerly Renaissance Corporate Consultant Limited)

Report on the Audit of Revised Financial Statements considering Composite Scheme of Arrangement Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Revised Financial Statements of Revathi Equipment India LIMITED (the Company) which comprises the Revised Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Revised Statement of Profit and Loss (including Revised Other Comprehensive Income), the Revised Statement of Changes in Equity and the Revised Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Revised financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Revised Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Revised Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2023, the Profit and total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Revised Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Revised Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note no. 45, in relation to the revised financial statement which describes the basis for preparation of these financials statement. These financial statement have been prepared as per Composite Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) amongst the Revathi Equipment Limited(REL)(Name changed to Semac Consultants Limited (SCL) w.e.f. 27th July,2023), Renaissance Advanced Consultants Limited (RACL), Renaissance Stocks Limited (RSL), Semac Consultants Private Limited(SCPL), Renaissance Consultancy Services Limited (RCSL),Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited (RCCL), filed with the Honble National company law Tribunal, Chennai Bench ("NCLT"),the scheme have been approved on 14th June,2023 with the appointed date as 1st April,2022 and the company has received certified copy of final order dated 21st June 2023.

In accordance with the Scheme, all assets, liabilities along with reserves of drilling business of REL were transferred to the Company w.e.f. the appointed date, upon filing of NCLT order (Form INC-28) with Registrar of Companies on 10th July 2023.

In accordance with the terms of the Scheme, the shareholders of Semac Consultants Limited (formerly REL) will receive 1 equity share of the Company (face value of 10 each) for every 1 equity share (face value of 10 each), held by them as on record date. Allotment of 3066943 equity shares to the shareholder will be made and currently is pending due to procedural requirements and have been disclosed under share suspense account.

Simultaneously, existing share capital of Rs.10000/- (1000 equity shares ; face value of Rs.10/- each) will be cancelled.

The revised financial statements for the period 31st March 2023 have been prepared pursuant to the Scheme and in accordance with Appendix C for accounting of entities under common control to Ind As 103 "Business Combination" and further as per the requirement of standard the merger has been given effect as if it has occurred from the beginning of the preceding period (i.e. 1st April 2021) in the revised financial statements after restating the comparative figures.

The other auditor issued a separate report dated 25 May 2023 on these financial statements to the members of the Company. The aforesaid petition having been approved subsequently, the Company has now prepared revised financial statements incorporating the impact of the merger from 1st April 2022. In accordance with the provisions of Standard on Auditing 560 (Revised) Subsequent Events issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, our audit procedures, in so far as they relate to the revision to the Financial Statements, have been carried out solely on this matter and no additional procedures have been carried out for any other events occurring after 25 May 2023 (being the date of our earlier audit report on the earlier financial statements). Other auditor earlier audit report dated 25 May 2023 on the earlier financial statements is superseded by this revised report on the revised financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the Revised Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Revised Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Revised Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including annexures to Directors Report, but does not include the Revised Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Revised Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Revised Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Revised Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. Based on the records, information and explanation provided, we have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Revised Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Revised Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive Loss, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Revised Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Revised Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Revised Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Revised Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Revised Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Revised Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Revised Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Revised Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Revised Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Revised Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the Revised Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Revised Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

The financial information pertaining to REIL (formerly Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited) above, whose statement have been audited by their previous auditor under Accounting Standard framework for the year ended 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 who have issued unmodified reports vide their audit reports dated 25th May 2023 and 31st May 2022 respectively. The aforesaid

audit reports of other auditors have been furnished to us by the management and relied upon us for the purpose of our audit of accompanying statement. These financials statements have been furnished to us by the management after conversion as per Indian Accounting Standard for the year ended 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 and our opinion on the financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts & disclosures included in respect of the companies is based solely on such unaudited financial statements. As regards to assets and liabilities along with reserves of drilling business transferred from REL, is extracted from the Audited financial statement of REL as at 31st March 2023, have been audited by us being SS Kothari Mehta and company as the auditor

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure - A" a statement

on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The revised Balance Sheet, the revised Statement of Profit and Loss, the revised Statement of Cash Flows and the revised Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Revised Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, during the year 2022-2023 reporting is not applicable to the formerly company RCCL and the separate report is based on our report issued in REL including the drilling business, refer to our separate revised report in "Annexure - B" to this revised report;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

As perthe information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the managerial remuneration had been paid or provided as specified by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act before the implementation of Scheme by Semac Consultants Limited (Formerly REL). The remuneration paid before implementation of scheme have been merged along with transfer of drilling business in this company pursuant to Scheme.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Revised Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) the Company has disclosed that there is no pending litigation which may impact its financial position. Refer Note 32 to the Revised Financial Statements;

ii) there has been no material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts, therefore the Company has not made any provision as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards;

iii) there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv) a) On the basis of the representation from the management no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) On the basis of the representation from the management no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.



v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi) As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 and amendment thereto is applicable for the company w.e.f. April, 2023. Therefore, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For S S Kothari Mehta and Company

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000756N

Place: New Delhi Neeraj Bansal Date: 27.09.2023 Partner UDIN: 23095960BGWRDA5418 Membership No. 095960

"ANNEXURE - A" TO THE REVISED INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF Revathi

Equipment India LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1 of report on other legal and regulatory requirements paragraph of our

Revised report on the financial statement of even date,

This Report supersedes the previous auditor Report dated 25th May 2023.

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has physically verified these Property, Plant and Equipment as per its program of physical verification that covers every item of Property, Plant and Equipment over a period of three years. According to information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company. However, the original title document for factory land and building which are pledged as security with SBI for securing the credit facilities extended to the company on paripassu charge basis with other lenders verified on the basis of confirmation received from SBI for original documents of title deed.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) As per information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company has not provided any loan, guarantee, given any security or advance, in nature of loans, secured and unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. The Company has made investments to companies, firms and LLP in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company has not provided any loans, advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity. Hence reporting under sub clause A & B of this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, in our opinion the investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company..

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, as there are no loans, advances in nature of loans, so repayment is not applicable. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(c) is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not given any loan or advances in the nature of loan which has fallen due during the year so there will no overdue and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(iii) (d) is not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not granted any loan which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to the same parties. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii) (e) is not applicable to the company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(f) is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Based on records and according to the information and explanation given to us, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, have been complied in respect of investment made. The company has not given any loan, guarantee and security. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the company regarding loans, security and guarantee.

(v) As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books and records required to be maintained as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (I) of section 148 of companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records are being maintained; We have not, however, made a detailed examination of same;

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value added tax, Goods and Services Tax, cess and other material statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.



(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(C) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and therefore reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and therefore reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

However, the shareholders of the of the transferor companies as per scheme such as Semac consultants Limited (Formerly REL) will get shares as specified in the scheme shares to the existing shareholders with compliance of all the provisions of the Companies Act which has been shown as Equity share Capital suspense account.(Refer note no. 12 of Revised financial statements)

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, there is no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards; Refer note no. 41 to the Revised Financial Statements.

(xiv) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, after implementation of the scheme of arrangement the company is required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the companies Act 2013 and appointment of the internal auditor is under process.

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business with respect to drilling business transferred to the company.

b) We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the transferor Company drilling business issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and therefore, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 therefore, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, in continuation of sub clause (a) of above clause (xvi) as there is no requirement to be registered under section 45- lAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Flousing Finance activities therefore, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, therefore reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) As per the information and explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, Flowever, previous auditor has been resigned on 25.05.2023 and to fill the casual vacancy, company has appointed to us being SS Kothari Mehta and Company as auditor on 02.06.2023. Based on the No objection certificate received from the outgoing auditor there were no issues, objections or concerns.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no ongoing CSR projects with the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For S S Kothari Mehta and Company

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000756N

Place: New Delhi Neeraj Bansal Date: 27.09.2023 Partner UDIN: 23095960BGWRDA5418 Membership No. 095960

"ANNEXURE - B" TO THE REVISED INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF Revathi Equipment India Limited

In conjunction with our audit of the Revised Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. We report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Revathi Equipment India LIMITED ("the Company") incorporated in India as at March 31, 2023.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required underthe Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.



Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Revised Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Revised Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Revised Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, based on records the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these revised financial statements and the internal controls over financial reporting with reference to these revised financial statements are generally operating effectively as at March 31, 2023 based on the "internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note no. 45, in relation to the revised financial statement which describes the basis for preparation of these financials statement. These financial statement have been prepared as per Composite Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) amongst the Revathi Equipment Limited(REL)(Name changed to Semac Consultants Limited (SCL) w.e.f. 27th July,2023), Renaissance Advanced Consultants Limited (RACL), Renaissance Stocks Limited (RSL), Semac Consultants Private Limited(SCPL), Renaissance Consultancy Services Limited (RCSL),Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited (RCCL), filed with the Honble National company law Tribunal, Chennai Bench ("NCLT"),the

scheme have been approved on 14th June,2023 with the appointed date as 1st April,2022 and the company has received certified copy of final order dated 21st June 2023.

In accordance with the Scheme, all assets, liabilities along with reserves of drilling business of REL were transferred to the Company w.e.f. the appointed date, upon filing of NCLT order (Form INC-28) with Registrar of Companies on 10th July 2023.

The revised financial statements for the period 31st March 2023 have been prepared pursuant to the Scheme and in accordance with Appendix C for accounting of entities under common control to Ind As 103 "Business Combination" and further as per the requirement of standard the merger has been given effect as if it has occurred from the beginning of the preceding period (i.e. 1st April 2021) in the revised financial statements after restating the comparative figures.

The other auditor issued a separate report dated 25 May 2023 on these financial statements to the members of the Company where the Internal Financials controls were not applicable to the company. The aforesaid petition having been approved subsequently, the Company has now prepared revised financial statements incorporating the impact of the merger from 1st April 2022. In accordance with the provisions of Standard on Auditing 560 (Revised) Subsequent Events issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, our audit procedures, in so far as they relate to the revision to the Financial Statements, have been carried out solely on this matter and no additional procedures have been carried out for any other events occurring after 25 May 2023 (being the date of our earlier audit report on the earlier financial statements).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

For S S Kothari Mehta and Company

Chartered Accountants vfiiTfO Registration No. 000756N