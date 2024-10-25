Revathi Equipment India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with the Regulation 29 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and in-accordance with the terms and conditions of listing approval granted by the stock exchanges we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 17th September 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The trading window will remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In-compliance with the BSE listing approval dated 09th September 2024, the financial results of the quarter prior to the listing date is enclosed herewith. In continuation of our letter dated 12th September 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 17th September 2024 has inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with reports from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Standalone Financial Results is enclosed herewith. The said Financial Results were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their respective meetings held today. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10:00 a.m. and concluded at 17:00 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)