Skipper Ltd Share Price

517.7
(-6.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

  • Open557.1
  • Day's High559.25
  • 52 Wk High665
  • Prev. Close556.5
  • Day's Low515.5
  • 52 Wk Low 228.1
  • Turnover (lac)4,657.94
  • P/E58.16
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value85.11
  • EPS9.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,823.49
  • Div. Yield0.02
Skipper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

557.1

Prev. Close

556.5

Turnover(Lac.)

4,657.94

Day's High

559.25

Day's Low

515.5

52 Week's High

665

52 Week's Low

228.1

Book Value

85.11

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,823.49

P/E

58.16

EPS

9.53

Divi. Yield

0.02

Skipper Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Skipper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Skipper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.48%

Non-Promoter- 4.72%

Institutions: 4.72%

Non-Institutions: 28.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Skipper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.52

10.27

10.27

10.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

880.65

757.69

725.25

697.52

Net Worth

891.17

767.96

735.52

707.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,707.08

1,581.5

1,390.5

2,073.71

yoy growth (%)

7.94

13.73

-32.94

24.57

Raw materials

-1,145.24

-1,029

-888.71

-1,324.59

As % of sales

67.08

65.06

63.91

63.87

Employee costs

-87.48

-75.88

-74.72

-93.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

30.34

30.11

18.23

180.38

Depreciation

-48.49

-45.26

-38.1

-45.9

Tax paid

-1.73

-9.03

23.25

-62.62

Working capital

160.28

-24.08

-145.62

160.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.94

13.73

-32.94

24.57

Op profit growth

16.78

3.29

-54.01

11.14

EBIT growth

20.37

-0.5

-60.2

6.16

Net profit growth

35.7

-49.18

-64.76

-5.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,282.04

1,980.3

1,707.08

1,581.51

1,390.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,282.04

1,980.3

1,707.08

1,581.51

1,390.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.58

8.18

4.01

4.38

1.97

Skipper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Skipper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sajan Kumar Bansal

Whole-time Director

Sharan Bansal

Whole-time Director

Devesh Bansal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Siddharth Bansal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Amit Kiran Deb

Independent Director

Mamta Binani

Independent Director

Ashok Bhandari

Independent Director

Pramod Kumar Shah

Whole-time Director

Yash Pall Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anu Singh

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Patodi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Skipper Ltd

Summary

Skipper Limited was formerly incorporated as Skipper Investments Ltd in 1981. The Company name was changed to Skipper Steels Limited in 1990 and diversified in to manufacture of Telecom Towers and Masts. In 2009, the name once again had got changed to present name Skipper Limited. The Company is a part of the Kolkata-based S. K. Bansal Group that was established in 1961 by Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal. It became a prominent operator in manufacturing tubular poles, towers (telecoms and transmission) and PVC pipes. The Company is presently engaged into manufacturing and selling of Transmission & Distribution Structures (Towers & Poles) as its Engineering Products segment and CPVC, UPVC, PVC, SWR Pipes & Fittings, as its Polymer segment. It is also involved in execution of EPC projects as the infrastructure segment. The Company set up a LPG Cylinder unit in 2001. In 2013, the company set up first tube mill and in 2015 set up first Galvanising plant of the company. In 2006, the company got Powergrid approval for Tower unit and order for 400KV. The company also entered into a manufacturing tie-up with Ramboll, Denmark, worlds largest Tower designing company. In 2007, the company entered into value addition of Steel Tubes as scaffoldings. In 2008, the company Started process of conversion of Tower production process from manual to Automated CNC. In 2009, the company got Indias first order for 800KV transmission tower from PGCIL. The company also Commissioned Uluberia unit with first PVC un
Company FAQs

What is the Skipper Ltd share price today?

The Skipper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹517.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Skipper Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Skipper Ltd is ₹5823.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Skipper Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Skipper Ltd is 58.16 and 6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Skipper Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Skipper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Skipper Ltd is ₹228.1 and ₹665 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Skipper Ltd?

Skipper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.94%, 3 Years at 94.43%, 1 Year at 144.00%, 6 Month at 51.57%, 3 Month at 16.72% and 1 Month at -2.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Skipper Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Skipper Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.48 %
Institutions - 4.73 %
Public - 28.79 %

