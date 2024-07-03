SectorEngineering
Open₹557.1
Prev. Close₹556.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,657.94
Day's High₹559.25
Day's Low₹515.5
52 Week's High₹665
52 Week's Low₹228.1
Book Value₹85.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,823.49
P/E58.16
EPS9.53
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.52
10.27
10.27
10.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
880.65
757.69
725.25
697.52
Net Worth
891.17
767.96
735.52
707.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,707.08
1,581.5
1,390.5
2,073.71
yoy growth (%)
7.94
13.73
-32.94
24.57
Raw materials
-1,145.24
-1,029
-888.71
-1,324.59
As % of sales
67.08
65.06
63.91
63.87
Employee costs
-87.48
-75.88
-74.72
-93.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
30.34
30.11
18.23
180.38
Depreciation
-48.49
-45.26
-38.1
-45.9
Tax paid
-1.73
-9.03
23.25
-62.62
Working capital
160.28
-24.08
-145.62
160.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.94
13.73
-32.94
24.57
Op profit growth
16.78
3.29
-54.01
11.14
EBIT growth
20.37
-0.5
-60.2
6.16
Net profit growth
35.7
-49.18
-64.76
-5.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,282.04
1,980.3
1,707.08
1,581.51
1,390.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,282.04
1,980.3
1,707.08
1,581.51
1,390.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.58
8.18
4.01
4.38
1.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sajan Kumar Bansal
Whole-time Director
Sharan Bansal
Whole-time Director
Devesh Bansal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Siddharth Bansal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Amit Kiran Deb
Independent Director
Mamta Binani
Independent Director
Ashok Bhandari
Independent Director
Pramod Kumar Shah
Whole-time Director
Yash Pall Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anu Singh
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Patodi
Reports by Skipper Ltd
Summary
Skipper Limited was formerly incorporated as Skipper Investments Ltd in 1981. The Company name was changed to Skipper Steels Limited in 1990 and diversified in to manufacture of Telecom Towers and Masts. In 2009, the name once again had got changed to present name Skipper Limited. The Company is a part of the Kolkata-based S. K. Bansal Group that was established in 1961 by Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal. It became a prominent operator in manufacturing tubular poles, towers (telecoms and transmission) and PVC pipes. The Company is presently engaged into manufacturing and selling of Transmission & Distribution Structures (Towers & Poles) as its Engineering Products segment and CPVC, UPVC, PVC, SWR Pipes & Fittings, as its Polymer segment. It is also involved in execution of EPC projects as the infrastructure segment. The Company set up a LPG Cylinder unit in 2001. In 2013, the company set up first tube mill and in 2015 set up first Galvanising plant of the company. In 2006, the company got Powergrid approval for Tower unit and order for 400KV. The company also entered into a manufacturing tie-up with Ramboll, Denmark, worlds largest Tower designing company. In 2007, the company entered into value addition of Steel Tubes as scaffoldings. In 2008, the company Started process of conversion of Tower production process from manual to Automated CNC. In 2009, the company got Indias first order for 800KV transmission tower from PGCIL. The company also Commissioned Uluberia unit with first PVC un
The Skipper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹517.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Skipper Ltd is ₹5823.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Skipper Ltd is 58.16 and 6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Skipper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Skipper Ltd is ₹228.1 and ₹665 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Skipper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.94%, 3 Years at 94.43%, 1 Year at 144.00%, 6 Month at 51.57%, 3 Month at 16.72% and 1 Month at -2.78%.
