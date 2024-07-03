Summary

Skipper Limited was formerly incorporated as Skipper Investments Ltd in 1981. The Company name was changed to Skipper Steels Limited in 1990 and diversified in to manufacture of Telecom Towers and Masts. In 2009, the name once again had got changed to present name Skipper Limited. The Company is a part of the Kolkata-based S. K. Bansal Group that was established in 1961 by Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal. It became a prominent operator in manufacturing tubular poles, towers (telecoms and transmission) and PVC pipes. The Company is presently engaged into manufacturing and selling of Transmission & Distribution Structures (Towers & Poles) as its Engineering Products segment and CPVC, UPVC, PVC, SWR Pipes & Fittings, as its Polymer segment. It is also involved in execution of EPC projects as the infrastructure segment. The Company set up a LPG Cylinder unit in 2001. In 2013, the company set up first tube mill and in 2015 set up first Galvanising plant of the company. In 2006, the company got Powergrid approval for Tower unit and order for 400KV. The company also entered into a manufacturing tie-up with Ramboll, Denmark, worlds largest Tower designing company. In 2007, the company entered into value addition of Steel Tubes as scaffoldings. In 2008, the company Started process of conversion of Tower production process from manual to Automated CNC. In 2009, the company got Indias first order for 800KV transmission tower from PGCIL. The company also Commissioned Uluberia unit with first PVC un

