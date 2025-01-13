Skipper Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.52
10.27
10.27
10.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
880.65
757.69
725.25
697.52
Net Worth
891.17
767.96
735.52
707.79
Minority Interest
Debt
579.22
484.93
567.6
439.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
95.27
99.93
99.03
95.95
Total Liabilities
1,565.66
1,352.82
1,402.15
1,243.52
Fixed Assets
765.4
704.11
670.93
668.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.42
10.6
10.6
9.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.71
55.54
61.14
63.66
Networking Capital
625.25
551.48
620.26
475.38
Inventories
1,203.15
913.2
786.06
601.49
Inventory Days
168.07
138.81
Sundry Debtors
766.15
360.22
434.4
471.84
Debtor Days
92.88
108.89
Other Current Assets
258.27
203.97
146.14
141.4
Sundry Creditors
-541.1
-150.28
-635.15
-666.98
Creditor Days
135.8
153.93
Other Current Liabilities
-1,061.22
-775.63
-111.19
-72.36
Cash
134.89
31.08
39.2
26.29
Total Assets
1,565.67
1,352.81
1,402.13
1,243.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.