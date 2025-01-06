Skipper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
30.34
30.11
18.23
180.38
Depreciation
-48.49
-45.26
-38.1
-45.9
Tax paid
-1.73
-9.03
23.25
-62.62
Working capital
160.28
-24.08
-145.62
160.77
Other operating items
Operating
140.39
-48.26
-142.23
232.62
Capital expenditure
45.44
121.4
129.38
66.3
Free cash flow
185.84
73.13
-12.85
298.92
Equity raised
1,394.15
1,353.74
1,262.85
1,031.17
Investing
0.95
0.12
9.52
0
Financing
151.62
-22.67
-63.43
154.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,732.58
1,404.33
1,196.09
1,484.65
