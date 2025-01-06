iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Skipper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

517.7
(-6.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Skipper Ltd

Skipper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

30.34

30.11

18.23

180.38

Depreciation

-48.49

-45.26

-38.1

-45.9

Tax paid

-1.73

-9.03

23.25

-62.62

Working capital

160.28

-24.08

-145.62

160.77

Other operating items

Operating

140.39

-48.26

-142.23

232.62

Capital expenditure

45.44

121.4

129.38

66.3

Free cash flow

185.84

73.13

-12.85

298.92

Equity raised

1,394.15

1,353.74

1,262.85

1,031.17

Investing

0.95

0.12

9.52

0

Financing

151.62

-22.67

-63.43

154.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,732.58

1,404.33

1,196.09

1,484.65

Skipper : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Skipper Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.