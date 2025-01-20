Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.94
13.73
Op profit growth
16.78
3.29
EBIT growth
20.37
-0.5
Net profit growth
17.32
-48.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.83
9.08
10
EBIT margin
7.22
6.47
7.4
Net profit margin
1.47
1.35
2.96
RoCE
9.28
8.33
RoNW
0.87
0.76
RoA
0.47
0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.45
2.09
4.02
Dividend per share
0.1
0.1
0.1
Cash EPS
-2.27
-2.32
0.3
Book value per share
71.3
68.94
66.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.72
28.34
4.6
P/CEPS
-23.41
-25.52
60.23
P/B
0.74
0.85
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
6.37
7.07
4.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.72
-30
127.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.88
105
Inventory days
148.33
126.22
Creditor days
-154.38
-137.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.32
-1.41
-1.21
Net debt / equity
0.73
0.59
0.64
Net debt / op. profit
3.19
2.93
3.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.08
-65.06
-63.91
Employee costs
-5.12
-4.79
-5.37
Other costs
-17.95
-21.04
-20.7
