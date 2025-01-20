iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Skipper Ltd Key Ratios

493.15
(2.85%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:09:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Skipper Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.94

13.73

Op profit growth

16.78

3.29

EBIT growth

20.37

-0.5

Net profit growth

17.32

-48.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.83

9.08

10

EBIT margin

7.22

6.47

7.4

Net profit margin

1.47

1.35

2.96

RoCE

9.28

8.33

RoNW

0.87

0.76

RoA

0.47

0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.45

2.09

4.02

Dividend per share

0.1

0.1

0.1

Cash EPS

-2.27

-2.32

0.3

Book value per share

71.3

68.94

66.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

21.72

28.34

4.6

P/CEPS

-23.41

-25.52

60.23

P/B

0.74

0.85

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

6.37

7.07

4.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5.72

-30

127.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.88

105

Inventory days

148.33

126.22

Creditor days

-154.38

-137.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.32

-1.41

-1.21

Net debt / equity

0.73

0.59

0.64

Net debt / op. profit

3.19

2.93

3.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.08

-65.06

-63.91

Employee costs

-5.12

-4.79

-5.37

Other costs

-17.95

-21.04

-20.7

Skipper : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Skipper Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.