|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,707.08
1,581.5
1,390.5
2,073.71
yoy growth (%)
7.94
13.73
-32.94
24.57
Raw materials
-1,145.24
-1,029
-888.71
-1,324.59
As % of sales
67.08
65.06
63.91
63.87
Employee costs
-87.48
-75.88
-74.72
-93.4
As % of sales
5.12
4.79
5.37
4.5
Other costs
-306.52
-332.9
-287.94
-353.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.95
21.04
20.7
17.03
Operating profit
167.83
143.71
139.12
302.54
OPM
9.83
9.08
10
14.58
Depreciation
-48.49
-45.26
-38.1
-45.9
Interest expense
-93
-72.35
-84.75
-78.44
Other income
4.01
4.02
1.96
2.19
Profit before tax
30.34
30.11
18.23
180.38
Taxes
-1.73
-9.03
23.25
-62.62
Tax rate
-5.72
-30
127.56
-34.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.61
21.08
41.49
117.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.61
21.08
41.49
117.76
yoy growth (%)
35.7
-49.18
-64.76
-5.19
NPM
1.67
1.33
2.98
5.67
