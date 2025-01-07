iifl-logo-icon 1
Skipper Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

523.35
(1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,707.08

1,581.5

1,390.5

2,073.71

yoy growth (%)

7.94

13.73

-32.94

24.57

Raw materials

-1,145.24

-1,029

-888.71

-1,324.59

As % of sales

67.08

65.06

63.91

63.87

Employee costs

-87.48

-75.88

-74.72

-93.4

As % of sales

5.12

4.79

5.37

4.5

Other costs

-306.52

-332.9

-287.94

-353.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.95

21.04

20.7

17.03

Operating profit

167.83

143.71

139.12

302.54

OPM

9.83

9.08

10

14.58

Depreciation

-48.49

-45.26

-38.1

-45.9

Interest expense

-93

-72.35

-84.75

-78.44

Other income

4.01

4.02

1.96

2.19

Profit before tax

30.34

30.11

18.23

180.38

Taxes

-1.73

-9.03

23.25

-62.62

Tax rate

-5.72

-30

127.56

-34.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.61

21.08

41.49

117.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.61

21.08

41.49

117.76

yoy growth (%)

35.7

-49.18

-64.76

-5.19

NPM

1.67

1.33

2.98

5.67

