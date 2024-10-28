Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of inter alia issue of securities. We wish to inform you that company at its board meeting held on today has approved the following: 1. Authorization to the Rights Issue Committee for making the balance call on partly paid-up equity shares issued on rights basis. 2. the raising of funds by the Company through issuance of securities. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board considering unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024, with Limited Review Report Mr. Raj Laxman Manthanwar and Mr. Mukesh Chandaliya appointed as Senior Management Personnel. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 2nd May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024 This is to inform that the Board of directors has approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today recommended a dividend of 10% per equity share of the paid up face value (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024