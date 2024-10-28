iifl-logo-icon 1
Skipper Ltd Board Meeting

475.65
(5.72%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:56 PM

Skipper CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of inter alia issue of securities. We wish to inform you that company at its board meeting held on today has approved the following: 1. Authorization to the Rights Issue Committee for making the balance call on partly paid-up equity shares issued on rights basis. 2. the raising of funds by the Company through issuance of securities. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board considering unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024, with Limited Review Report Mr. Raj Laxman Manthanwar and Mr. Mukesh Chandaliya appointed as Senior Management Personnel. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202425 Apr 2024
Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 2nd May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024 This is to inform that the Board of directors has approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today recommended a dividend of 10% per equity share of the paid up face value (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Skipper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. The said financial results along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Singhi & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed. The Board of directors at its meeting dated 12.02.2024 has approved appointment of Mr. Jalaj Malpani, as President-Business Excellence (SMP) upon recommendation of NRC. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

