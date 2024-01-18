|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|-
|0.1
|10
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of 10% i.e 0.10 paise per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each on 10,26,70,212 fully paid up equity Shares and 0.025 paise per equity share of face value of Re. 0.25 each on 1,02,67,021 partly paid up equity shares, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Payment of dividend, if declared, shall be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.