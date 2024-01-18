Recommended a dividend of 10% i.e 0.10 paise per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each on 10,26,70,212 fully paid up equity Shares and 0.025 paise per equity share of face value of Re. 0.25 each on 1,02,67,021 partly paid up equity shares, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Payment of dividend, if declared, shall be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company.