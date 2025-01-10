To

The Members of Skipper Limited

Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Skipper Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the statement of profit and loss, (including the statement of other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit 1. Accuracy and completeness of revenue recognized. We addressed the Key Audit Matter as follows:- The Company reported revenue of Rs. 32,820.43 million from sale of tower, pole, polymers product and EPC contract and related activities. The application of revenue recognition accounting standards is complex and involves a number of key judgments and estimates. In EPC contract, revenue is accounted for under the percentage completion method which also requires significant judgments and estimates in particular with respect to estimation of the cost to complete. 1. As part of our audit, we understood the Companys policies and processes, control mechanisms and methods in relation to the revenue recognition and evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of the financial controls from the above through our test of control procedures. Due to the estimates, judgment and complexity involved in the application of the revenue recognition accounting standards, we have considered this matter as a key audit matter. The Companys accounting policies relating to revenue recognition are presented in note 30 to the standalone financial statements. 2. Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers") and tested thereof. 3. Review the companys judgment in determining whether the performance obligation is satisfied at a point in time or over a period of time. 4. Tested a sample of sales transactions for compliance with the Companys accounting principles to assess the completeness and accuracy of revenue recorded. 5. We evaluated the managements process to recognize revenue over a period of time, total cost estimates, status of the projects and re-calculated the arithmetic accuracy of the same. 6. Evaluated management assessment of the impact on revenue recognition. 7. We examined contracts with exceptions including contracts with low or negative margins, etc. to determine the level of provisioning. 8. Our tests of detail focused on transactions occurring within proximity of the year end and obtaining evidence to support the appropriate timing of revenue recognition, based on terms and conditions set out in sales contracts and delivery documents. We considered the appropriateness and accuracy of any cut-off adjustments. 9. Performed analytical procedures over revenue and receivables. Compared revenue with historical trends and where appropriate, conducted further enquiries and testing. 10. Traced disclosure information to accounting records and other supporting documentation. 11. Assessed disclosures in financial statements in respect of revenue, as specified in Ind AS 115. Our Conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the revenue recognition. 2. Valuation of Inventories. We addressed the Key Audit Matter as follows :- Refer to note 6 to the standalone financial statements, the Company is having the Inventory of Rs. 12,031.45 million as on March 31, 2024. As described in the accounting policies in note 6 to the standalone financial statements, inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. As a result, the management applies judgment in determining the appropriate provisions for obsolete stock based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. We have obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions and management assertion regarding existence and ownership by:- 1. Completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk. 2. Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; 3. Reviewing the physical verification documents related to inventories conducted during the year. 4. Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded. 5. Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. 6. Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory write-offs during the year. Our Conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the Inventory valuation and existence.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of other comprehensive Income, the statement of cash flow and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(H) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements— Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements;

II. Provision has been made in the standalone financial statements, as required under the applicable Law or Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024 — Refer Notes 25 & 52 to the standalone financial statements in respect such items as it relates to the company.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (refer note — 63 to the standalone financial statements);

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (refer note — 63 to the standalone financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

V. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

VI. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used SAP and Lighthouse software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level for SAP software to log any direct data changes. For SAP (at application layer only) and Lighthouse software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit. (Refer Note 70 to the standalone financial statements)

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.302049E (Rahul Bothra) Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. 067330 Date: May 2, 2024 UDIN: 24067330BKFYPW8776

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Skipper Limited of even date)

We report that:

i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment have been carried out during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and nature of its business.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to books were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company which is disclosed below (Refer note — 22 to the standalone financial statements):-

Quarter Name of bank Particulars Amount as per books of account (in million) Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement (in million) Amount of difference* (in million) Whether return/ statement subsequently rectified June 2023 Indian Bank, State Bank of Stock and 13,990.91 12,283.33 1,707.58 No September 2023 India, Punjab National bank, Book Debts 14,733.28 13,838.83 894.45 No December 2023 Union Bank of India, Bank 17,992.33 15,985.00 2,007.33 No March 2024 of Baroda, Bank of India, UCO Bank, IDBI Bank, Exim Bank, Canara Bank. 19,692.91 18,674.10 1,018.81 No

* Note: As explained by the management, the variances are on account of statement filed with the lenders on financial statement prepared on provisional basis. The reconciliation of the variance is given in the financial statements (refer note 22.05 of the financial statements).

iii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the company has not provided any loan or advance in the nature of loan. However, The Company has provided guarantee on behalf of a Joint venture during the year. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has stood guarantee, or provided security to the entity as below:

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advance in the nature of Loan Aggregate amount during the year - Joint Venture 118.80 - - - Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet Date - Joint Venture 598.80 - - -

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the company has not made any investments and not provide any security. However the Company has provided guarantee during the year, the terms and conditions of the guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the guarantee provided and investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company in respect of product, where pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account:

a. The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no undisputed statutory dues as above were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31,2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Rs. in million Year Forum where dispute is pending West Bengal Value Added Tax Act,2003 West Bengal Value Added Tax 50.18 2009-10 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Kolkata The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.98 2006-07 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Kolkata Bihar Value Added Tax 2005 Bihar Value Added Tax 0.64 2015-16 Honourable Tribunal Bihar The Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 0.93 2005-06 & 2007-08 Commissioner (Appeals) — Central Excise Kolkata 48.97 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 & 2012-13 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Service Tax under Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 22.46 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, & 2012-13 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata 3.92 01.04.2017 to 30.06.2017 Commissioner Appeals (Central Excise), Kolkata Customs Duty Act, 1962 Customs Duty 24.63 2015-16 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Kerala Goods & Services Tax Act Kerala Goods & Services Tax Act 0.72 2017-18 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal Chhattisgarh Goods & Service Tax Act Chhattisgarh Goods & Service Tax Act 1.48 2021-22 The Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) Rajasthan Goods & Service Tax Act Rajasthan Goods & Service Tax Act 6.44 2020-21 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint venture (as defined under the Act).

x. (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in Compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking / housing finance activities during the year and is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (refer note — 55 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, therefore, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Skipper Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of Skipper Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies , the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.