SectorEngineering
Open₹127.1
Prev. Close₹128.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.29
Day's High₹129
Day's Low₹125
52 Week's High₹155
52 Week's Low₹89.05
Book Value₹26.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)240.32
P/E21.09
EPS6.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.39
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.22
6.12
3.54
2.49
Net Worth
19.61
6.62
4.04
2.99
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
MANOJ KUMAR GUPTA
Director
Sindhu Gupta
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Gupta
Independent Director
Gaurav Bajpai
Independent Director
Rohit Kumar
Independent Director
Sachin Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallvi Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Envirotech Systems Ltd
Summary
Envirotech Systems Limited was originally incorporated as Envirotech Gensets Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate dated February 09, 2007, issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Through Special Resolution, the Company name changed to Envirotech Systems Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 10, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies to the Company. Thereafter, Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name changed to Envirotech Systems Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation, which was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana dated June 3, 2022.The Company is a leading acoustic engineering organization specializing in noise measurement and control for industrial and commercial applications. At present, it is engaged in the business of customized Acoustic insulation solutions for various industries like infrastructure, automobiles, aerospace, renewable energy, cement, etc. The core idea of Envirotech to work in the space of customized Acoustic insulation solutions.Incorporated in 2007, Company set up of First Manufacturing Plant in Noida. In 2018, it expanded the Plant in Nodia to include innovative acoustical product design and manufacturing. With over 98 employees and a network of technical experts, it offer cost-effective solutions for various acoustical challenges into the industrial, commercial,
The Envirotech Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Envirotech Systems Ltd is ₹240.32 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Envirotech Systems Ltd is 21.09 and 4.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Envirotech Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Envirotech Systems Ltd is ₹89.05 and ₹155 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Envirotech Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 14.50%, 3 Month at -1.46% and 1 Month at 4.75%.
