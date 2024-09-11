iifl-logo-icon 1
Envirotech Systems Ltd Share Price

127.9
(-0.23%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open127.1
  • Day's High129
  • 52 Wk High155
  • Prev. Close128.2
  • Day's Low125
  • 52 Wk Low 89.05
  • Turnover (lac)79.29
  • P/E21.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.53
  • EPS6.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)240.32
  • Div. Yield0
Envirotech Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

127.1

Prev. Close

128.2

Turnover(Lac.)

79.29

Day's High

129

Day's Low

125

52 Week's High

155

52 Week's Low

89.05

Book Value

26.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

240.32

P/E

21.09

EPS

6.08

Divi. Yield

0

Envirotech Systems Ltd Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Envirotech Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Envirotech Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.74%

Non-Promoter- 11.70%

Institutions: 11.70%

Non-Institutions: 19.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Envirotech Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.39

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.22

6.12

3.54

2.49

Net Worth

19.61

6.62

4.04

2.99

Minority Interest

Envirotech Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Envirotech Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

MANOJ KUMAR GUPTA

Director

Sindhu Gupta

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Gupta

Independent Director

Gaurav Bajpai

Independent Director

Rohit Kumar

Independent Director

Sachin Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pallvi Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Envirotech Systems Ltd

Summary

Envirotech Systems Limited was originally incorporated as Envirotech Gensets Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate dated February 09, 2007, issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Through Special Resolution, the Company name changed to Envirotech Systems Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 10, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies to the Company. Thereafter, Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name changed to Envirotech Systems Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation, which was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana dated June 3, 2022.The Company is a leading acoustic engineering organization specializing in noise measurement and control for industrial and commercial applications. At present, it is engaged in the business of customized Acoustic insulation solutions for various industries like infrastructure, automobiles, aerospace, renewable energy, cement, etc. The core idea of Envirotech to work in the space of customized Acoustic insulation solutions.Incorporated in 2007, Company set up of First Manufacturing Plant in Noida. In 2018, it expanded the Plant in Nodia to include innovative acoustical product design and manufacturing. With over 98 employees and a network of technical experts, it offer cost-effective solutions for various acoustical challenges into the industrial, commercial,
Company FAQs

What is the Envirotech Systems Ltd share price today?

The Envirotech Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Envirotech Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Envirotech Systems Ltd is ₹240.32 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Envirotech Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Envirotech Systems Ltd is 21.09 and 4.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Envirotech Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Envirotech Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Envirotech Systems Ltd is ₹89.05 and ₹155 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Envirotech Systems Ltd?

Envirotech Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 14.50%, 3 Month at -1.46% and 1 Month at 4.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Envirotech Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Envirotech Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.75 %
Institutions - 8.32 %
Public - 22.93 %

