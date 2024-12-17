|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|To consider other business matters Envirotech Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|Envirotech Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Filling of Half yearly Financial Result in machine readable form.
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Approval of Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the half Year Ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|1. To consider take Note of Resignation of Statutory Auditors M/S. Vishal Sujit & Co.(Formerly Known as Vishal Kaushal & Co.) FRN 010123C Chartered Accountants,.2. To Appointment of Statutory Auditors to Fill Casual Vacancy Envirotech Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
