Envirotech Systems Ltd Summary

Envirotech Systems Limited was originally incorporated as Envirotech Gensets Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate dated February 09, 2007, issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Through Special Resolution, the Company name changed to Envirotech Systems Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 10, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies to the Company. Thereafter, Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name changed to Envirotech Systems Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation, which was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana dated June 3, 2022.The Company is a leading acoustic engineering organization specializing in noise measurement and control for industrial and commercial applications. At present, it is engaged in the business of customized Acoustic insulation solutions for various industries like infrastructure, automobiles, aerospace, renewable energy, cement, etc. The core idea of Envirotech to work in the space of customized Acoustic insulation solutions.Incorporated in 2007, Company set up of First Manufacturing Plant in Noida. In 2018, it expanded the Plant in Nodia to include innovative acoustical product design and manufacturing. With over 98 employees and a network of technical experts, it offer cost-effective solutions for various acoustical challenges into the industrial, commercial, architectural, and environmental markets.Apart from this, the Companys manufacturing facilities include welding, painting, and fabrication areas for large structures and equipment, which are capable of working with carbon steel, stainless steel, and alloy steel, using materials like rock wool, multiple sound dampening & absorbing materials. There skilled workforce and qualified welders ensure sustained production.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 54,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.