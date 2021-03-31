Envirotech Systems Ltd Management Discussions

OF OPERATIONS

You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our restated financial statements attached in the chapter titled “Summary of Financial Information” beginning on page 46. You should also read the section titled “Risk Factors” on page 22 and the section titled “Forward Looking Statements” on page 15 of this Red Herring Prospectus, which discusses a number of factors and contingencies that could affect our financial condition and results of operations. The following discussion relates to us, and, unless otherwise stated or the context requires otherwise, is based on our Restatedfinancial Statements.

Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and restated as described in the report of our auditor HCO & Co. which is included in this Red Herring Prospectus under “Financial Statements”. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared on a basis that differs in certain material respects from generally accepted accounting principles in other jurisdictions, including US GAAP and IFRS. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year, and all references to a particular financial year are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company was originally incorporated as “Envirotech Gensets Private Limited” as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 09, 2007, issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Pursuant to a special resolution passed by our Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on June 01, 2009, the name of our Company was changed to “Envirotech Systems Private Limited” and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 10, 2009 was issued to our Company by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution passed by our Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on May 04, 2022, our Company was converted from a private limited company to public limited company and consequently, the name of our Company was changed to “Envirotech Systems Limited” and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 03rd, 2022 was issued to our Company by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Corporate Identification Number of our Company is U31101DL2007PLC159075

Our registered office is situated at A-29,Block-A ,Shyam Vihar Phase-I, New Delhi, Delhi, India, 110043, corporate office at B-1A/19, Commercial Complex, Sector 51, Noida - 201307, India. and operational unit at Property No.-346347, Block- Ecotech Extension, Sector- Ecotech-1., 201308

Envirotech Systems Limited is a leading acoustic engineering organization specializing in noise measurement and control for industrial and commercial applications. Incorporated in 2007, we have expanded our capabilities to include innovative acoustical product design and manufacturing. With over 98 employees and a network of technical experts, we offer cost-effective solutions for various acoustical challenges in industrial, commercial, architectural, and environmental markets.

Our comprehensive services encompass research, cost-benefit analysis, and engineering solutions to provide you with the most efficient noise abatement solutions.

Mr. Manoj Kumar Gupta and Mrs. Sindhu Gupta are the promoters of the Company STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

For details in respect of Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, please refer to “Annexure R of Restated Financial Statements” beginning on page 175 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Factors Affecting our Results of Operations

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors" beginning on page 22 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

1. General economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate and in the local, regional, national and international economies;

2. Any change in government policies resulting in increases in taxes payable by us;

3. Our ability to retain our key managements persons and other employees;

4. Changes in laws and regulations that apply to the industries in which we operate.

5. Our failure to keep pace with rapid changes in technology;

6. Our ability to make interest and principal payments on our existing debt obligations and satisfy the other

covenants containedin our existing debt agreements;

7. General economic, political and other risks that are out of our control;

8. Inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, equity prices or other rates or prices;

9. Companys ability to successfully implement its growth strategy and expansion plans;

10. Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdictions in which we operate;

11. Inability to successfully obtain registrations in a timely manner or at all;

12. Occurrence of Environmental Problems & Uninsured Losses;

13. Conflicts of interest with affiliated companies, the promoter group and other related parties;

14. Any adverse outcome in the legal proceedings in which we are involved;

15. Concentration of ownership among our Promoter;

16. The performance of the financial markets in India and globally;

17. Global distress due to pandemic, war or by any other reason.

Key Performance Indicators of our Company (Standalone)

(^ In Lakhs except percentages and ratios)

Key Financial Performances 31 Mar 24 31 March 23 31 March 22 Revenue from Operations (? in Lakhs) (1 4,623.98 2831.78 1810.65 EBITDA (? in Lakhs) (2) 1,660.09 405.72 196.48 EBITDA Margin (%)(3) 35.90% 14.33% 10.85% Profit After Tax (? in Lakhs) (4) 1,142.88 257.34 105.73 PAT Margin (%)? 24.72% 9.09% 5.84% RoE (%)(6) 1,960.62 38.89% 26.14% RoCE (%)(7) 58.29% 29.77% 27.39%

Notes:

(1

(2

(

(6)

(7

Revenue from operation means revenue from Supply of Acoustical Products supplies delivered in & outside India.EBITDA is calculated as Profit before tax + Depreciation + Interest Expenses - Other Income‘EBITDA Margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by Revenue from Operations (pat is calculated as Profit before tax — Tax Expenses5) ‘pat Margin is calculated as PATfor the period/year divided by revenue from operations.Return on Equity is ratio of Profit after Tax and Average Shareholder EquityReturn on Capital Employed is calculated as EBIT divided by capital employed, which is defined as shareholders equity plus total borrowings {current & non-current}.

*Our Company doesnt have any subsidiary company so KPIs provided are only on standalone basis.

Explanation for KPI metrics:

KPI Explanations Revenue from Operations Revenue from Operations is used by our management to track the revenue profile of the business and in turn helps to assess the overall financial performance of our Company and volume of our business EBITDA EBITDA provides information regarding the operational efficiency of the business EBITDA Margin (%) EBITDA Margin (%) is an indicator of the operational profitability and financial performance of our business PAT Profit after tax provides information regarding the overall profitability of the business. PAT Margin (%) PAT Margin (%) is an indicator of the overall profitability and financial performance of our business. RoE(%) RoE provides how efficiently our Company generates profits from shareholders funds. RoCE (%) RoCE provides how efficiently our Company generates earnings from the capital employed in the business.

DISCUSSION ON RESULT OF OPERATIONS (Standalone)

The following table sets forth financial data from our restated financial statements of profit & loss for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total revenue for such periods:

AS AT 31/03/2024 AS AT 31/03/2023 AS AT 31/03/2022 PARTICULARS (Amt in Lacs Rs.) % (Amt in Lacs Rs.) (Amt in Lacs Rs.) % I REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS: Revenue from Operations (Gross) 4501.98 96.00% 2715.49 94.46% 1751.81 94.72% Installation charges 122.00 2.60% 116.29 4.05% 58.84 3.18% II Other Income 63.97 1.36% 43.00 1.50% 38.90 2.10% III Total Revenue (I + II) 4687.95 100% 2874.78 100% 1849.54 100% IV EXPENSES Cost of Operation 2250.01 48.00% 1611.76 56.07% 1128.03 60.99% Changes in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock- in- trade (132.95) -2.84% 11.23 0.39% 8.09 0.44% Employee Benefits Expense 412.65 8.80% 317.60 11.05% 221.51 11.98% Finance Costs 79.00 1.69% 41.09 1.43% 40.49 2.19% Depreciation And Amortization Expense 20.90 0.45% 12.06 0.42% 12.01 0.65% Other Expense 498.15 10.63% 528.48 18.38% 295.43 15.97% Total Expenses 3127.77 66.72% 2522.21 87.74% 1705.57 92.22% V Profit Before Exceptional And Extraordinary Items And Tax (III-IV) 1560.18 33.28% 352.57 12.26% 143.98 7.78% IX Profit Before Tax (VII- VIII) 1560.18 33.28% 352.57 12.26% 143.98 7.78% X Tax Expenses (1) Current Tax 414.33 8.84% 96.10 3.34% 39.04 2.11% (2) Wealth Tax 0 0.00% 0 0 0% (3) Deffered Tax Liability/(Assets) 2.97 0.06% 0.87 0.03% 0.78 0.04% XV Restated Profit/(Loss) after Tax (XI+XIV) 1142.88 24.38% 257.34 8.89% 105.73 5.63%

PRINCIPAL COMPONENTS OF STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS

Income

Our total income comprises of revenue from operations, Installation charges and other income.

Revenue from operations:

Revenue from operations mainly consists of revenue from sale of wide range of Sound or noise reduction enclosures. Installation charges:

Installation charges consist of installation of machines at the place of supply.

Other Income:

Other income primarily comprises of Building hire charges.

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of Cost of Operation, Changes in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock-in- trade, Employee Benefits Expense, Finance Costs, Depreciation And Amortization Expense, Other Expense.

Cost of Operations:

Cost of Raw Materials consists of purchase of raw materials for the production of finished goods.

Change in Inventories of work in progress & finished goods:

Changes in inventories of traded goods consists of (i) opening stock in trade; and (ii) closing stock in trade, making up the change in inventories of traded goods.

Employee benefits expense:

Employee benefits expense primarily comprises of Director Remuneration, Bonus & Employee benefit expenses, Employers contribution to ESIC, Employers contribution to EPF, Salary to staff, Staff welfare, Wages charges, worker welfare, and Leave encashment

Finance Costs:

Our finance cost includes Bank charges & Documentation charges, Interest on OD Limit, Interest on S/loans, Interest on unsecured loans.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation includes depreciation on Plot and Buildings, Plant & Equipment, Furniture and Fixtures, Computers and Printers and Vehicles, etc.

Other Expenses:

Other expenses include Business Promotion expenses, Cartage, Commission paid, Computer, software & Repair & Maintenance charges, Conveyance Exp., Courier & cargo expenses, Clearing & forwarding charges, Consumable store, Electricity Expenses, Fuel, diesel, generator & repair expenses, GST paid on RCM, Insurance expenses, Interest on Government dues, Job work, Loading & Unloading charges, Professional & Consultancy Expenses, Pooja & Festival expenses, Printing & Stationery, Rent paid, Repair & Maintenance charges, Rebate & Discounts, ROC Filling Fees, Site expenses, Service & installation charges, Short & Excess, Tax expenses, Tour & Travelling expenses, Tender fees, Testing & Laboratory charges, Telephone & Internet Expenses, Vehicle Running & Maintenance Expenses, Website Expenses

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2024 WITH FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 (BASED ON STANDALONE RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS)

INCOME:

Total Revenue:

Total income for the financial year 2023-24 stood at ? 4,687.95 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 the same stood at ? 2,874.78 Lakhs representing an increase of 63.07% primarily due to an increase in revenue from operations and installation charges.

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations for the financial year 2023-24 stood at ? 4,501.98 Lakhs which is 96.03% of the total revenue which comes from sale products. Revenue bifurcation comprises of Installation Charges was ? 122.00 Lakhs which is about 2.06% of the total revenue and Other income contribute ? 63.97 Lakhs which is about 1.36% of the total revenue.

Installation Charges

Our income for the financial year 2023-24 stood at ?122.00 Lakhs as against ?116.29 in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 4.92% which is due to increase in business activity of the company.

Other Income

Other Income for financial year 2023-24 was ? 63.97 Lakhs as against ? 43.00 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 48.77% which was primarily due.to below changes:

For the year ended Particulars 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 Absolute change Related and Recurring Income: Building Hire charges 57.41 40.44 16.97 Accrued interest on FDR 3.11 0.68 2.43 Duty drawback exports 0.41 1.21 -0.80 Freight charges received 0.27 0.64 -0.38 Exchange difference 2.77 0.03 2.74 Total 63.97 43.00 20.97

Expenditure:

Cost of Operations:

Cost of operations for the financial year 2023-24 has increased to ? 2,250.01 Lakhs from ? 1,611.76 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 39.60% and due to increase in overall sales which has increased by 65.79%. The cost of material consumed has not increased in similar proportion due to better utilization of material.

Changes in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock-in- trade:

Change in Inventories of work in progress & finished goods for financial year 2023-24 was ? (132.95) Lakhs as against ? 11.23 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 representing decrease of -1284% as the company had many order at the year end therefore the inventory was consumed almost entirely..

Employee Benefits Expenses

Employee benefits expense stood at ? 412.65 Lakhs during the financial year 2023-24 as compared to ? 317.60 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23. The nominal increase of 29.93% was due to increase in directors remuneration and salaries to staff.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for financial Year 2023-24, was ?79.00 Lakhs as against ?41.09 Lakhs during the financial year 202223, representing an increase of 92.28%, which is primarily due to the increase in bank and Documentation charges and interest on short term loans..

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses for financial year 2023-24 was ?20.90 Lakhs as against ? 12.06 Lakhs during the financial year 2022-23, representing an increase of 73.32% primarily due to Plant & Machinery, Furniture & Fixtures, Computers and Vehicles.

Other Expense

Our other expenses were decreased by 5.74% to ? 498.15 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 from ? 528.48 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31,2023, primarily due to decrease in the following expenses:

Major changes in Other Expenses For the period ended % Change 31-03-23 31-03-24 Cartage 153.71 118.86 -22.67% Clearing & forwarding charges 8.91 1.46 -83.57% Courier & cargo expenses 12.98 25.02 92.79% Consumable store 13.82 2.29 -83.45% Rebate & Discounts 31.06 7.01 -77.44%

Tax expense

Our total tax expenses for financial Year 2023-24 was ? 411.36 Lakhs. Our tax expenses comprised (i) current tax amounting to ? 414.33 Lakhs, and (ii) deferred tax charge amounting to ? 2.97 Lakhs.

Restated Profit/ (Loss) before tax:

Restated Profit/ (Loss) before tax for financial year 2023-24 was ? 1,560.18 Lakhs as compared to ? 352.57 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23, representing an incremental increase of 342.52% primarily due to the reasons discussed above.

Restated Profit/ (Loss) after tax:

Restated Profit/ (Loss) after tax for financial year 2023-24 was ? 1,142.88 Lakhs as compared to ? 257.34 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23, representing a significant increase of 344.12% primarily due to the reasons discussed above.

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 WITH FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 (BASED ON STANDALONE RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS)

Total Revenue:

Total income for the financial year 2022-23 stood at ? 2874.78 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 the same stood at ?1849.54 Lakhs representing an increase of 55.43% primarily due to an increase in revenue from operations and installation charges.

Revenue from Operations:

Revenue from Operations for the financial year 2022-23 stood at ? 2715.49 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 the same stood at ? 1751.81 Lakhs representing an increase of 55.01%. The increase in total income from Rs. 17.51 crores in FY 2022 to Rs. 27.15 crores in FY 2023 can be attributed primarily to enhanced business activity, better capacity utilization and the Companys success in securing orders. In mid-FY 2021-2022, as the market recovered after the settling of Covid-related disruptions, businesses exercised caution in spending due to future uncertainties. This cautious approach was a significant factor influencing the companys lower turnover in FY 2022 compared to FY 2023.

Other Income:

Other Income for financial year 2022-23 was ? 43.00 Lakhs as against ? 38.90 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 10.55% which was primarily due.to below changes:

For the year ended Particulars 31st March, 2023 31st March, 2022 % change Related and Recurring Income: Building Hire charges 40.44 23.46 72.38% Accrued interest on FDR 0.68 1.44 -52.69% Duty drawback exports 1.21 3.00 -59.79% Freight charges received 0.64 0.00 64.36% Exchange difference 0.03 11.00 -99.72% Other non Operating Income (net of Expenses directly attributable to such income) 0.00 0.00 0.00% Total 43.00 38.90 10.55%

Expenditure:

Total Expenses for financial year 2022-23 has increased to ? 2522.21 Lakhs from ? 1705.57 Lakhs in the financial year 2021-22 representing an increase of 47.88 %, the said increase is due to increase in raw material and other expenses.

Cost of operations:

Cost of operations for the financial year 2022-23 has increased to ? 1611.76 Lakhs from ? 1128.03 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 42.88 % and due to increase in overall sales which has increased by 55.01%. The cost of material consumed has not increased in similar proportion due to better utilization of material.

Change in Inventories of work in progress & finished goods:

Change in Inventories of work in progress & finished goods for financial year 2022-23 was ? 11.23 Lakhs as against ? 8.09 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 representing an increase of 38.81% and an overall decrease in closing stock as compared to opening stock.

Employee benefits expense:

Employee benefits expense stood at ? 317.60 Lakhs during the financial year 2022-23 as compared to ? 221.51 Lakhs in the financial year 2021-22. The increase of 43.38% was due to reasons as mentioned in following table:

Particulars 31st March, 2023 31st March, 2022 % change EMPLOYEES BENEFIT EXPENSES: Director Remuneration 40.80 31.54 29.38% Bonus & Employee benefit expenses 5.05 4.37 15.60% Employers contribution to ESIC 2.48 2.18 13.80% Employers contribution to EPF 10.19 7.90 28.94% Salary to staff 237.01 94.13 151.79% Staff welfare 5.65 2.86 97.51% Wages charges 0.00 67.12 -100.00% worker welfare 15.98 11.27 41.81% Leave encashment 0.43 0.14 213.84% Total 317.60 221.51 43.38%

Finance costs:

Finance costs for financial Year 2022-23, was ? 41.09 Lakhs as against ? 40.49 Lakhs during the financial year 202122, representing an increase of 1.48%, which is primarily due to the increase in Interest on Working capital(OD &CC Loan).

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses for financial year 2022-23 was ? 12.06 Lakhs as against ? 12.01 Lakhs during the financial year 2021-22, representing an increase of 0.41% primarily due to Plant & Machinery, Furniture & Fixtures, Computers and Vehicles.

Other Expenses: Our other expenses were increased by 78.88% to ? 528.48 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 from ? 295.43 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to increase in the following expenses:

OTHER EXPENSES: March 31,2023 March 31,2022 Change in Value Audit fees 0.90 0.70 28.6% Advertisement expenses 0.81 0.34 141.3% Business Promotion expenses 3.38 4.25 -20.4% Cartage 153.71 54.25 183.3% Commission paid 1.15 0.00 115.2% Computer, software & Repair & Maintenance charges 1.18 1.53 -22.8% Conveyance Exp. 10.06 7.70 30.6% Courier & cargo expenses 12.98 4.87 166.6% Clearing & forwarding charges 8.91 14.69 -39.3% Consumable store 13.82 9.88 39.9% Electricity Expenses 8.16 6.90 18.3% Excise duty 0.00 0.22 -100.0% Fuel, diesel, generator & repair expenses 5.51 2.47 123.6% GST paid on RCM 8.22 13.91 -40.9% Insurance expenses 1.96 0.65 200.4% Interest on Governement dues 1.88 0.56 238.6% Job work 6.60 0.20 3225.8% Loading & Unloading charges 5.53 2.69 105.4% legal Charges 0.19 0.00 18.5% Miscelloues Exp. 0.15 0.07 116.4% Office & Factory Expense 2.80 2.34 19.6% Professional & Consultancy Expenses 19.19 14.83 29.4% Pooja & Festival expenses 2.10 1.77 18.8% Printing & Stationery 1.93 1.55 24.7% Rent paid 3.00 3.00 0.0% Repair & Maintenance charges 8.52 4.60 85.3% Rebate & Discounts 31.06 6.35 389.4% ROC Filling Fees 0.06 5.04 -98.8% Site expenses 88.58 81.52 8.7% Service & installation charges 92.68 21.14 338.4% Sales tax 0.00 0.43 -100.0% Service tax paid 0.00 0.30 -100.0% Short & Excess 0.36 0.13 178.9% Tax expenses 2.63 8.04 -67.3% Tour & Travelling expenses 14.16 8.21 72.5% Tender fees 0.01 0.13 -96.1% Testing & Laboratory charges 4.41 0.00 441.2% Telephone & Internet Expenses 1.50 1.12 33.6% Vehicle Running & Maintenance Expenses 5.77 5.33 8.3% Website Expenses 4.61 3.77 22.5%

Tax Expense:

Our tax expenses increased to ? 95.23 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 from ? 38.25 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, due to an increase in current taxes on account of profit generated by the Company and increase in deferred tax.

Restated Profit/ (Loss) before tax:

Restated Profit/ (Loss) before tax for financial year 2022-23 was ? 352.57 Lakhs as compared to ? 143.98 Lakhs in the financialyear 2021-22, representing a significant increase of 144.88% primarily due to the reasons discussed above.

Restated Profit/ (Loss) after tax:

Restated Profit/ (Loss) after tax for financial year 2022-23 was ? 257.34 Lakhs as compared to ? 105.73 Lakhs in the financialyear 2021-22, representing a significant increase of 143.40 % primarily due to the reasons discussed above.

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 WITH FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 (BASED ON STANDALONE RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS)

Total Revenue:

Total income for the financial year 2021-22 stood at t 1,849.54 Lakhs whereas in financial year 2020-21 the same stood at t 1,010.47 Lakhs representing an increase of 83.07% primarily due to an increase in revenue from operations on account of increased utilization of capacity and sale of acoustic products and installations .

Revenue from Operations:

Revenue from Operations for the financial year 2021-22 stood at t 1751.81 Lakhs whereas in financial year 2020-21 the same stood at t 941.56 Lakhs. This increase of 86.05 % was primarily due to increase in volume of business due to increased utilization of capacity.

Installation Charges:

Installation Charges for the financial year 2021-22 stood at t 58.84 Lakhs whereas in financial year 2020-21 the same stood at t 39.67 Lakhs representing an increase of 48.32 % primarily due to increase in sale of acoustic enclosures.

Other Income:

Other Income for financial year 2021-22 was t 38.90 Lakhs as against t 29.24 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2020-21 representing a increase of 33.02% which was primarily due to increase in building hire charges.

Particulars 31st March, 2022 31st March, 2021 % Change Related and Recurring Income: Building Hire charges 23.46 19.47 20.52% Accrued interest on FDR 1.44 0.98 45.93% Duty drawback exports 3.00 0.02 16274.32% Freight charges received 0.00 7.26 -100.00% Exchange difference 11.00 1.51 628.51% Total 38.90 29.24 33.02%

Total Expenses:

Total Expenses for financial year 2021-22 has increased to t 1705.57 Lakhs from t 918.04 Lakhs in the financial year 2020-21 representing an increase of 85.78 %. Such increase was due to increase in business operations of the Company.

Cost of Operations:

Cost of Operations for the financial year 2021-22 has increased to t 1128.03 Lakhs from t 430.08 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2020-21. This significant increase of 162.29 % was to meet the increase in business operations and increased capacity utilization.

Change in Inventories of work in progress & finished goods:

Change in inventory of Finished Goods for financial year 2021-22 was t 8.09 lakhs as against t 18.44 lakhs in financial year 2020-21 representing a decrease of -56.11% and an overall decrease in closing stock as compared to opening stock.

Employee benefits expense:

Employee benefits expense stood at t 221.51 Lakhs during the financial year 2021-22 as compared to t 193.91 Lakhs in the financial year 2020-21. The increase was due to the following reasings as shown in table:

Particulars 31st March, 2022 31st March, 2021 % Change EMPLOYEES BENEFIT EXPENSES: Director Remuneration 31.54 26.41 19.41% Bonus & Employee benefit expenses 4.37 0.34 1178.19% Employers contribution to ESIC 2.18 1.80 21.19% Employers contribution to EPF 7.90 6.66 18.69% Salary to staff 94.13 79.20 18.85% Staff welfare 2.86 2.11 35.91% Wages charges 67.12 63.24 6.14% Worker welfare 11.27 11.69 -3.58% Leave encashment 0.14 2.46 -94.40% Total 221.51 193.91 14.24%

Finance costs:

Finance costs for financial Year 2021-22, was ? 40.49 Lakhs as against ? 39.93 Lakhs during the financial year 2020-21, representing an increase of 1.41%. This is on account of decrease in interest of Secured and unsecured loans to ? 0.63 Lakhs in year 2021-22 from ? 0.93 Lakhs in year 2020-21 and an increase in interest on O/D limit to ? 22.88 from ? 5.35.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses for financial year 2021-22 was ? 12.01 Lakhs as against ? 13.23 Lakhs during the financial year 2020-21, representing a decrease of -9.20%.

Other Expenses:

Our other expenses were increased by 32.81% to ? 295.43 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 from ? 222.45 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31,2021, primarily due to increase in the following expenses:

OTHER EXPENSES: March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change in Value Audit fees 0.70 0.70 0.0% Advertisement expenses 0.34 0.34 -2.1% Business Promotion expenses 4.25 2.75 54.2% Cartage 54.25 56.78 -4.5% Computer, software & Repair & Maintenance charges 1.53 0.72 113.0% Conveyance Exp. 7.70 6.51 18.3% Courier & cargo expenses 4.87 3.04 60.1% Clearing & forwarding charges 14.69 2.83 419.9% Consumable store 9.88 6.86 44.0% Electricity Expenses 6.90 5.67 21.6% Excise duty 0.22 0.00 21.6% Fuel, diesel, generator & repair expenses 2.47 2.76 -10.7% GST paid on RCM 13.91 3.66 279.6% Insurance expenses 0.65 1.40 -53.5% Interest on Governement dues 0.56 0.85 -34.7% Job work 0.20 1.05 -81.2% Loading & Unloading charges 2.69 3.43 -21.4% legal Charges 0.00 0.00 0.0% Miscelloues Exp. 0.07 0.10 -31.0% Office & Factory Expense 2.34 1.24 88.7% Professional & Consultancy Expenses 14.83 4.64 219.6% Pooja & Festival expenses 1.77 1.33 32.7% Printing & Stationery 1.55 1.20 28.5% Rent paid 3.00 3.60 -16.7% Repair & Maintenance charges 4.60 2.75 67.0% Rebate & Discounts 6.35 13.88 -54.3% ROC Filling Fees 5.04 0.03 16686.7% Site expenses 81.52 56.91 43.2% Service & installation charges 21.14 19.10 10.6% Sales tax 0.43 2.44 -82.2% Service tax paid 0.30 0.00 30.4% Short & Excess 0.13 0.03 325.1% Tax expenses 8.04 0.00 803.6% Tour & Travelling expenses 8.21 7.33 12.0% Tender fees 0.13 0.10 26.0% Testing & Laboratory charges 0.00 2.24 0.0% Telephone & Internet Expenses 1.12 1.21 -7.4% Vehicle Running & Maintenance Expenses 5.33 2.44 118.4% Website Expenses 3.77 2.51 49.9%

Tax Expense

Our tax expenses increased to t 39.82 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 from t 22.52 lakhs for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, due to an increase in current taxes on account of profit generated by the Company and increase in deferred tax.

Restated Profit/ (Loss) before tax:

Restated Profit/ (Loss) before tax for financial year 2021-22 was t 143.98 Lakhs as compared to t 92.44 Lakhs in the financial year 2020-21, representing an increase of 55.76 % primarily due to the reasons discussed above.

Restated Profit/ (Loss) after tax:

Restated Profit/ (Loss) after tax for financial year 2021-22 was t 105.73 Lakhs in comparison to t 69.70 Lakhs in the financial year 2020-21, representing a significant increase of 51.68 % primarily due to the reasons discussed above.

Pat Margin

The PAT margins have slightly declined to 5.72% in FY 2022 from 6.90% in FY 2021.

In FY 2022, as business activities resumed, market uncertainties led us to focus on securing additional business, occasionally at the expense of slightly lower margins. This approach resulted in lower profits and a decrease in PAT margin due to increased expenses.

The companys revenue increased by 86.05% from Rs. 941.56 Lacs to Rs. 1751.81 Lacs as we were able to secure more orders and by better utilization of capacity and there was also an increase of installation charges due to more revenue growth.

The companys expenditure primarily driven by higher raw material costs increased notably from Rs 430.08 lacs on March 31, 2021, to 1128.03 lacs on March 31, 2022, There was slight increase in employee benefit expense as we had to employ more personnel for increase business activity. These increase was influenced by the post-Covid market reopening and supply chain disruptions, compounded by challenges in sourcing raw materials at lower prices. As we had to procure more raw materials to meet the demand of orders and for timely completion of our projects.

Although the cost of raw materials was significantly higher of about 162.29% in FY 2022 compared to FY 2021, the

company had seen incremental increase in employee cost and other costs, which minimized the overall impact on margins.

Particulars For the period ended 31-03-21 31-03-22 % Change Revenues 941.56 1,751.81 86.05% Installation charges 39.67 58.84 48.32% Other income 29.24 38.90 33.02% Total Revenue 1,010.47 1,849.54 83.04% Cost of Raw Materials 430.08 1,128.03 162.29% Changes in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock-in- trade 18.44 8.09 Employee benefits expense 193.91 221.51 14.24% Finance costs 39.93 40.49 1.41% Depreciation and amortization expense 13.23 12.01 -9.20% Other expenses 222.45 295.43 32.81% Total Costs 918.04 1,705.57 85.78% PBT 92.44 143.98 55.76% Less Taxes 22.74 38.25 PAT 69.70 105.73 51.69% PAT margins 6.90% 5.72%

Cash Flows (Standalone):

Particulars As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 As at March 31, 2022 Cash flow from Operating Activities 488.61 (9.79) 154.81 Cash flow from Investing Activities 19.37 (653.96) (34.45) Cash flow from Financing Activities (504.44) 669.13 (133.07)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Operating Activities for period ending

31.03.2024 was Rs. 488.61 Lacs which consisted profit before tax of Rs. 1,560.18 Lacs. Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Operating Activities for period ending 31.03.2023 was Rs. (9.97) Lacs which consisted profit before tax of Rs. 1382.80 Lacs. Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Operating Activities for period ending 31.03.2022 was Rs. 154.81 Lacs which consisted profit before tax of Rs. 490.90 Lacs. Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Operating Activities for period ending 31.03.2021 was Rs. (55.52) Lacs which consisted profit before tax of Rs. 222.66 Lacs.

Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Investing Activities for period ending

31.03.2024 was Rs. 19.37 Lacs which was due to increase of manufacturing activity in the business. Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Investing Activities for period ending 31.03.2023 was Rs. (653.96) Lacs which was due to increase in manufacturing activity in the business in the business. Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Investing Activities for period ending 31.03.2022 was Rs. (34.45) Lacs which was due to increase manufacturing activity in the business. Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Investing Activities for period ending 31.03.2021 was Rs. (52.50) Lacs which was due to manufacturing activity in the business.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Financing Activities for period ending

31.03.2024 was Rs. (504.44) Lacs which was due to repayment of Loans. Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Financing Activities for period ending 31.03.2023 was Rs. 669.13 Lacs which was due to increase of Loans and Issue of Fresh Share Capital. Net Cash (used in)/Generated from Financing Activities for period ending 31.03.2022 was Rs. (133.07) Lacs which was due to decrease in loans. Net Cash(used in)/Generated from Financing Activities for period ending 31.03.2021 was Rs. 111.75 Lacs which was due to repayment of loans of the company.

PRINCIPAL COMPONENTS OF STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS Revenue from operations:

Revenue from operations mainly consists of revenue from sale of wide range acoustic enclosures.

Installation charges:

Installation charges primarily consist of installation of heavy machineries.

Other Income:

Other income primarily comprises of Building hire charges.

Cost of materials consumed:

Cost of Material Consumed consists of purchase of inventories.

Change in Inventories of work in progress & finished goods:

Changes in the inventory comprises of finished goods.

Employee benefits expense:

Employee benefits expense primarily comprises of Salaries & wages, contribution to Provident & other funds and Staff welfare expenses.

Finance Costs:

Our finance cost includes Interest expense and Other Borrowing cost & Bank Charges.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation includes depreciation on Property, Plant & Equipment, and Intangible Assets etc.

Other Expenses:

Our other expenses include Professional Charges, marketing and advertisement expenses, rent, travelling expenses, vehicle running & , maintenance expenses etc.

Information required as per Item (II) (C) (iv) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations:

An analysis of reasons for the changes in significant items of income and expenditure is given hereunder:

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

There has not been any unusual trend on account of our business activity. Except as disclosed in this Red Herring Prospectus,there are no unusual or infrequent events or transactions in our Company.

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

There are no significant economic changes that may materially affect or likely to affect income from continuing operations.

3. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or incomefrom continuing operations.

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Section “Risk Factors" beginning on page 22 of the Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

4. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues

Other than as described in the sections “Risk Factors”, “Business Overview” and “Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” on pages 22, 121 and 213 respectively, to our knowledge, no future relationship between expenditure and income is expected to have a material adverse impact on our operations and finances.

5. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which our Company operates

Our business activity primarily falls within a single business and geographical segment, i.e. is engaged in the business of infrastructure business, as disclosed in “Restated Financial Statements” on page 175, we do not follow any other segment reporting.

6. Status of any publicly announced Business Segment

Except as disclosed in the Chapter “Business Overview” on page 121, our Company has not announced any new business venture.

7. Seasonality of business

Our business is not subject to seasonality. For further information, see “Industry Overview” and “Our Business” on pages 103 and 121, respectively.

8. Dependence on single or few customers

Significant proportion of our revenues have historically been derived from a limited number of customers. The % contribution of our Company customer and supplier vis a vis the revenue from operations, respectively and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 are tabulated as follows:

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Amount (? in lakhs) As a % to revenue from operations Amount (? in lakhs) As a % to revenue from operations Amount (? in lakhs) As a % to revenue from operations Amount (? in lakhs) As a % to revenue from operations Top 10 Customer 331.93 50.43% 759.90 26.83% 783.28 43.26% 695.80 70.91% Top 10 Suppliers 1151.67 50.10% 874.90 30.43% 823.53 44.53% 291.72 28.87%

9. Competitive conditions

Competitive conditions are as described under the Chapters “Industry Overview" and “Our Business" beginning on pages 103 and 121 respectively of this Red Herring Prospectus.

10. Details of material developments after the date of last balance sheet i.e. March31,2024.

After the date of last Balance sheet i.e., March 31st , 2024, the following material events have occurred after the last audited period-

1. Our company has approved the audited financial statements for the Financial Year ending March 31st, 2024 in the Board meeting dated August 10th, 2024.

2. Our Company has approved the Restated Financial Statements for the Financial year ended March 31st, 2024 and financial year ended March 31, 2023, March 31,2022 and March 31, 2021 in the Board meeting dated August 10th, 2024.

3. Our Company has approved the Red Herring Prospectus vide resolution in the Board Meeting dated [•], 2024.