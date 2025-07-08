iifl-logo
Emkay Tools Ltd Share Price Live

764.8
(1.45%)
Jul 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open753.9
  • Day's High791.55
  • Prev. Close753.9
  • Day's Low750
  • Turnover (lac)130.78
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)816.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Emkay Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

753.9

Prev. Close

753.9

Turnover(Lac.)

130.78

Day's High

791.55

Day's Low

750

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

816.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Emkay Tools Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Emkay Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Emkay Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:12 AM
Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emkay Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Emkay Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,516

167.7817,642.4449.120.18788.812,688.22

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,719.3

65.0211,438.7838.070.12213.38196.58

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

KRN

935

116.15,823.7613.750130.8479.87

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

2,851.9

48.895,713.1529.320.6204.89304.84

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

479.85

37.175,421.2944.390.021,287.75104.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emkay Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

B-27 & B-27/1 MIDC Indusl.Area,

Hingna Road MIDC,

Maharashtra - 440016

Tel: 91-9272090765

Website: http://www.emkaytoolsltd.com

Email: investors@emkaytoolsltd.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Emkay Tools Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Emkay Tools Ltd share price today?

The Emkay Tools Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹764.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emkay Tools Ltd is ₹816.14 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emkay Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emkay Tools Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 08 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emkay Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emkay Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emkay Tools Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 08 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emkay Tools Ltd?

Emkay Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emkay Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emkay Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.00 %

