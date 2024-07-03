iifl-logo-icon 1
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd Share Price

623.85
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open663.05
  • Day's High663.05
  • 52 Wk High758.8
  • Prev. Close656.5
  • Day's Low615.6
  • 52 Wk Low 596.15
  • Turnover (lac)103.37
  • P/E121.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value93.84
  • EPS5.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)701.6
  • Div. Yield0
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

663.05

Prev. Close

656.5

Turnover(Lac.)

103.37

Day's High

663.05

Day's Low

615.6

52 Week's High

758.8

52 Week's Low

596.15

Book Value

93.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

701.6

P/E

121.71

EPS

5.4

Divi. Yield

0

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.64%

Non-Promoter- 44.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.25

10.18

10.18

10.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

94.29

42.57

38.09

35.7

Net Worth

105.54

52.75

48.27

45.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

56.1

86.91

82.36

65

yoy growth (%)

-35.45

5.52

26.71

61.43

Raw materials

-37.05

-56.83

-50.72

-36.18

As % of sales

66.04

65.39

61.58

55.67

Employee costs

-11.08

-13.23

-11.99

-11.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.6

3.92

7.4

7.57

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.7

-1.69

-1.06

Tax paid

0.06

-0.8

-1.48

-1.9

Working capital

-1.69

-1.13

25.67

10.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.45

5.52

26.71

61.43

Op profit growth

-96.94

-32.41

4.14

16.46

EBIT growth

-124.36

-38.52

-1.35

17.19

Net profit growth

-258.99

-56.1

-10.82

36.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

190.17

134.03

96.32

65.85

102.61

Excise Duty

27.07

20.24

15.22

9.75

15.69

Net Sales

163.1

113.79

81.1

56.1

86.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

0.22

0.14

0.17

0.11

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Milind Manohar Padole

Whole-time Director

Manohar Pandurang Padole

Director

Rahul Milind Padole

Independent Director

Rohan Akolkar Vijay

Independent Director

Bharat Kishore Jhamvar

Independent Director

Ajay Vishnu Deshmukh

Additional Director

Shailesh Shreekant Pandit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RUCHIKA JITENDRAKUMAR SHINDE

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Rahul Padole

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd
Summary

Summary

Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited was originally incorporated as Affordable Robotic & Automation Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company on January 12, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited on February 2, 2018. Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies to the Company upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company.The Company started its business in 2005 as a proprietorship concern, which is in the business of providing Turnkey Automation Solution for all kind of Industrial Automation needs such as Line Automation, Assembly Line, Conveyor, Robotic Inspection Stations, Pick & Place Systems, Gantry, Auto Assembly stations, Robotic Welding Cell & Lines, Fixed, Indexing & Rotary type Welding fixtures, Spot, Mig, Tig Welding Robotic Cell, SPMs for Welding, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Hydro-pneumatic SPMs, Jigs, Gauges & Fixtures. Automatic Car ParkingSystem is also Companys major area of expertise.The Company programs and automates the functions of machines used in manufacturing process of automobile industry. The Assembly facility of the Company is situated at Pune, Maharashtra along with the Head office, covering an area of 8,442 sq. meters. The assembly unit is equipped with requisite software, technology, machinery, spares store and other basic amenities for its employees making itsel
Company FAQs

What is the Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd share price today?

The Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹623.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd is ₹701.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd is 121.71 and 7.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd is ₹596.15 and ₹758.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd?

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -10.78% and 1 Month at 1.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.35 %

