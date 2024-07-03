Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹663.05
Prev. Close₹656.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹103.37
Day's High₹663.05
Day's Low₹615.6
52 Week's High₹758.8
52 Week's Low₹596.15
Book Value₹93.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)701.6
P/E121.71
EPS5.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.25
10.18
10.18
10.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.29
42.57
38.09
35.7
Net Worth
105.54
52.75
48.27
45.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
56.1
86.91
82.36
65
yoy growth (%)
-35.45
5.52
26.71
61.43
Raw materials
-37.05
-56.83
-50.72
-36.18
As % of sales
66.04
65.39
61.58
55.67
Employee costs
-11.08
-13.23
-11.99
-11.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.6
3.92
7.4
7.57
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.7
-1.69
-1.06
Tax paid
0.06
-0.8
-1.48
-1.9
Working capital
-1.69
-1.13
25.67
10.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.45
5.52
26.71
61.43
Op profit growth
-96.94
-32.41
4.14
16.46
EBIT growth
-124.36
-38.52
-1.35
17.19
Net profit growth
-258.99
-56.1
-10.82
36.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
190.17
134.03
96.32
65.85
102.61
Excise Duty
27.07
20.24
15.22
9.75
15.69
Net Sales
163.1
113.79
81.1
56.1
86.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
0.22
0.14
0.17
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Milind Manohar Padole
Whole-time Director
Manohar Pandurang Padole
Director
Rahul Milind Padole
Independent Director
Rohan Akolkar Vijay
Independent Director
Bharat Kishore Jhamvar
Independent Director
Ajay Vishnu Deshmukh
Additional Director
Shailesh Shreekant Pandit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RUCHIKA JITENDRAKUMAR SHINDE
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Rahul Padole
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd
Summary
Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited was originally incorporated as Affordable Robotic & Automation Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company on January 12, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited on February 2, 2018. Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies to the Company upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company.The Company started its business in 2005 as a proprietorship concern, which is in the business of providing Turnkey Automation Solution for all kind of Industrial Automation needs such as Line Automation, Assembly Line, Conveyor, Robotic Inspection Stations, Pick & Place Systems, Gantry, Auto Assembly stations, Robotic Welding Cell & Lines, Fixed, Indexing & Rotary type Welding fixtures, Spot, Mig, Tig Welding Robotic Cell, SPMs for Welding, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Hydro-pneumatic SPMs, Jigs, Gauges & Fixtures. Automatic Car ParkingSystem is also Companys major area of expertise.The Company programs and automates the functions of machines used in manufacturing process of automobile industry. The Assembly facility of the Company is situated at Pune, Maharashtra along with the Head office, covering an area of 8,442 sq. meters. The assembly unit is equipped with requisite software, technology, machinery, spares store and other basic amenities for its employees
Read More
The Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹623.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd is ₹701.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd is 121.71 and 7.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd is ₹596.15 and ₹758.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -10.78% and 1 Month at 1.34%.
