Summary

Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited was originally incorporated as Affordable Robotic & Automation Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company on January 12, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited on February 2, 2018. Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies to the Company upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company.The Company started its business in 2005 as a proprietorship concern, which is in the business of providing Turnkey Automation Solution for all kind of Industrial Automation needs such as Line Automation, Assembly Line, Conveyor, Robotic Inspection Stations, Pick & Place Systems, Gantry, Auto Assembly stations, Robotic Welding Cell & Lines, Fixed, Indexing & Rotary type Welding fixtures, Spot, Mig, Tig Welding Robotic Cell, SPMs for Welding, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Hydro-pneumatic SPMs, Jigs, Gauges & Fixtures. Automatic Car ParkingSystem is also Companys major area of expertise.The Company programs and automates the functions of machines used in manufacturing process of automobile industry. The Assembly facility of the Company is situated at Pune, Maharashtra along with the Head office, covering an area of 8,442 sq. meters. The assembly unit is equipped with requisite software, technology, machinery, spares store and other basic amenities for its employees making itsel

