iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

630.95
(0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:49:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

56.1

86.91

82.36

65

yoy growth (%)

-35.45

5.52

26.71

61.43

Raw materials

-37.05

-56.83

-50.72

-36.18

As % of sales

66.04

65.39

61.58

55.67

Employee costs

-11.08

-13.23

-11.99

-11.05

As % of sales

19.75

15.23

14.56

17.01

Other costs

-7.74

-9.6

-8.93

-7.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.8

11.05

10.85

11.5

Operating profit

0.22

7.23

10.7

10.27

OPM

0.39

8.32

12.99

15.81

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.7

-1.69

-1.06

Interest expense

-2.22

-1.7

-1.74

-1.7

Other income

0.17

0.1

0.14

0.06

Profit before tax

-3.6

3.92

7.4

7.57

Taxes

0.06

-0.8

-1.48

-1.9

Tax rate

-1.89

-20.63

-20.02

-25.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.53

3.11

5.92

5.67

Exceptional items

0

-0.89

-0.86

0

Net profit

-3.53

2.22

5.06

5.67

yoy growth (%)

-258.99

-56.1

-10.82

36.5

NPM

-6.29

2.55

6.14

8.73

Affordable Robo. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.