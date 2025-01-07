Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
56.1
86.91
82.36
65
yoy growth (%)
-35.45
5.52
26.71
61.43
Raw materials
-37.05
-56.83
-50.72
-36.18
As % of sales
66.04
65.39
61.58
55.67
Employee costs
-11.08
-13.23
-11.99
-11.05
As % of sales
19.75
15.23
14.56
17.01
Other costs
-7.74
-9.6
-8.93
-7.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.8
11.05
10.85
11.5
Operating profit
0.22
7.23
10.7
10.27
OPM
0.39
8.32
12.99
15.81
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.7
-1.69
-1.06
Interest expense
-2.22
-1.7
-1.74
-1.7
Other income
0.17
0.1
0.14
0.06
Profit before tax
-3.6
3.92
7.4
7.57
Taxes
0.06
-0.8
-1.48
-1.9
Tax rate
-1.89
-20.63
-20.02
-25.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.53
3.11
5.92
5.67
Exceptional items
0
-0.89
-0.86
0
Net profit
-3.53
2.22
5.06
5.67
yoy growth (%)
-258.99
-56.1
-10.82
36.5
NPM
-6.29
2.55
6.14
8.73
