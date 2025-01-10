Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.25
10.18
10.18
10.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.29
42.57
38.09
35.7
Net Worth
105.54
52.75
48.27
45.88
Minority Interest
Debt
46.45
38.7
30.81
26.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.02
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
152
91.47
79.1
72.2
Fixed Assets
28.76
28.2
27.75
27.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.04
2.13
2.13
0.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.05
0.08
0.08
Networking Capital
79.94
59.06
46.88
42.07
Inventories
54.18
46.67
34.79
34.75
Inventory Days
226.07
Sundry Debtors
81.1
65.97
40.79
42.16
Debtor Days
274.28
Other Current Assets
10.67
7.72
7.81
4.58
Sundry Creditors
-45.12
-48.76
-25.47
-26.01
Creditor Days
169.21
Other Current Liabilities
-20.89
-12.54
-11.04
-13.41
Cash
3.22
2.04
2.26
2.35
Total Assets
152
91.48
79.1
72.22
