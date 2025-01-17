Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,182.45
|85.99
|17,458.32
|28.75
|0.46
|750.56
|2,546.89
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,651.6
|72.67
|10,951.74
|30.95
|0.12
|197.61
|182.43
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,693.25
|142.04
|9,933.05
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,100.4
|51.97
|6,202.8
|32.31
|0.32
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
479.5
|49.81
|5,339.23
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.