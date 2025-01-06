Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.6
3.92
7.4
7.57
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.7
-1.69
-1.06
Tax paid
0.06
-0.8
-1.48
-1.9
Working capital
-1.69
-1.13
25.67
10.42
Other operating items
Operating
-6.98
0.27
29.9
15.03
Capital expenditure
0.52
4.84
3.52
5.21
Free cash flow
-6.46
5.11
33.42
20.24
Equity raised
78.46
74.39
44.63
14.6
Investing
0.41
-0.89
0
0.75
Financing
31.96
29.35
31.45
24.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
104.36
107.97
109.5
59.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.