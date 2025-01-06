iifl-logo-icon 1
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

628.7
(-4.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd

Affordable Robo. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.6

3.92

7.4

7.57

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.7

-1.69

-1.06

Tax paid

0.06

-0.8

-1.48

-1.9

Working capital

-1.69

-1.13

25.67

10.42

Other operating items

Operating

-6.98

0.27

29.9

15.03

Capital expenditure

0.52

4.84

3.52

5.21

Free cash flow

-6.46

5.11

33.42

20.24

Equity raised

78.46

74.39

44.63

14.6

Investing

0.41

-0.89

0

0.75

Financing

31.96

29.35

31.45

24.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

104.36

107.97

109.5

59.63

