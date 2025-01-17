iifl-logo-icon 1
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd Key Ratios

610.35
(-1.89%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.45

Op profit growth

-96.92

EBIT growth

-124.55

Net profit growth

-215.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.39

8.27

EBIT margin

-2.44

6.42

Net profit margin

-6.29

3.53

RoCE

-1.88

RoNW

-1.85

RoA

-1.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.47

3.02

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.2

1.33

Book value per share

45.07

48.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

-26.74

7.4

P/CEPS

-17.83

16.73

P/B

2.05

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

305.15

6.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-1.89

-20.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

263.93

Inventory days

247.21

Creditor days

-192.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.61

-3.27

Net debt / equity

0.52

0.45

Net debt / op. profit

108.57

3.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.04

-65.39

Employee costs

-19.75

-15.23

Other costs

-13.8

-11.1

