|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.45
Op profit growth
-96.92
EBIT growth
-124.55
Net profit growth
-215.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.39
8.27
EBIT margin
-2.44
6.42
Net profit margin
-6.29
3.53
RoCE
-1.88
RoNW
-1.85
RoA
-1.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.47
3.02
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.2
1.33
Book value per share
45.07
48.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
-26.74
7.4
P/CEPS
-17.83
16.73
P/B
2.05
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
305.15
6.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-1.89
-20.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
263.93
Inventory days
247.21
Creditor days
-192.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.61
-3.27
Net debt / equity
0.52
0.45
Net debt / op. profit
108.57
3.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.04
-65.39
Employee costs
-19.75
-15.23
Other costs
-13.8
-11.1
