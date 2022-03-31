To the Members of

AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC AND AUTOMATION LTD.

Gat No.1209, Village Wadki, Taluka Haveli,

Dist. Pune, Pune 412308.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd. ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Verification 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of AS 9 We have evaluated the process of recognition of revenue as per custom of the industry and internal control associated with it. Sales are accounted for on the basis of dispatch to customers, which excludes Goods and Service Tax, TCS and other income is recognized on accrual basis. 2 Inventory Valuation in view of AS 2 Inventory consists of Raw Material, Stores, Spares and Work in Progress for Automation and Car Parking Solutions, verified and valued by the management at Net realizable value or cost whichever is lower. We have verified the related valuation statements and management explanation. 3 Sundry Balances Written Off There are old outstanding balances of receivables as well as payables which were written off during the year, transferring to Sundry Balances Written off ledger and net balance of Rs. 0.22 Lacs transferred to Profit and Loss Account. We have verified the related ledgers and management explanation. 4 Service Tax Assessment Order for Rs. 1.23 Cr has been received during the earlier years and appeal has been preferred against the Order in FY 20-21. The Order is under adjudication hence provision along with interest has not been done in books as final appellate order from CESTAT not received. We have verified the Order and Appeal and management explanation regarding expectation of NIL liability 5 Gratuity and Leave encashment Liability - provision not done but disclosure given in notes to accounts. As per the actuarial valuation report, liability for gratuity comes to Rs. 252.80 Lacs and estimation for leave encashment could not be done. We have verified the actuarial valuation report and management explanation that the provision is not done due to consistent accounting policy and verified the disclosure in notes to accounts. Provision of FY 2023-24 come to Rs.61.38 Lakhs for Gratuity. 6 MVAT Assessment Order for FY 2017-18 for Rs. 1.56 Cr has been received during the earlier years and appeal has been preferred against the Order. The Management has opted for settlement under the Maharashtra Settlement of Arrears of Tax, interest, Penalty or Late Fee Act 2023 (Amnesty Scheme 2023) and settlement order has been received, as per management representation, hence provision for tax and interest has been done in books for pending dues of Rs. 18.23 Lacs as per final Settlement order. We have verified the Settlement Order. 7 GST Liability of FY 2019-20 of Rs. 1,96,00,954/- has been provided in the books on 31.03.2022 as per GSTR9 Audit Report from internal Auditors, Interest on the same from the date of GSTR9 Report till 31.03.2024 is not provided. As per Management, provision for interest is not required as this liability will be nullified at the time of departmental GST Audit, also similar issues are pending in various courts as per which the companies liability will not arise. Similarly, GST Liability of FY 2020-21 of Rs.42.40 Lakhs, FY 2021-22 of Rs.27.95 Lakhs and FY 2022-23 Rs 8.56 has been provided on 31.03.2024 as per GSTR9 We have verified the GSTR 9 Reports and interest working for the same. Report, Interest on the same from the date of GSTR9 Report till 31.03.2024 is not provided for the reason stated above. Interest @18% on the above from date of GSTR 9 Report till 31.03.2024 comes to as under, FY 19-20 - Rs.61.80 Lakh FY 20-21 - Rs.4.45 Lakh FY 21-22 - Rs.0.93 Lakh FY 22-23 - Rs 0 (As liability only for Interest)

Emphasis of Matters

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of above matters reported in Key Audit Matters as per the documents verified and management explanation received.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are Independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, notes to accounts and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements, except as stated above and reported in Caro.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

h) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that :

The management has represented that other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts,

i. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

ii. no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures performed which we considered reasonable and appropriate, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations given by the management contain any material mis-statement.

i) No Dividend has been declared or paid during the year, hence reporting on compliance of section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

j) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC AND AUTOMATION LTD.

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(i) (a) (A) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) whether these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the samehave been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) whether the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company, if not, provide the details thereof in the format below: -

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held -indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company* NIL *also indicate if in dispute

(d) whether the company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer; specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets;

(e) whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, if so, whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements;

Proper records maintained, physical verification done, no major discrepancies, all properties held in the name of the company, no revaluation done, no matter pending under Benami Transactions Prohibition Act 1988.

(ii) (a) whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(b) whether during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, if not, give details;

Proper records maintained, physical verification done, provisional statements submitted for March 24, Other Quarterly statements are in agreement with books. No Major discrepancies observed in Physical verification.

(iii) whether during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, if so -

(b) whether during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], if so, indicate-

(A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such Investments, loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

Name of the Investee Amount Invested During the year Rs In Lakhs Balance as on 31/03/2024 Rs In Lakhs % to T otal Investments 4004.47 Lacs) Masterji.AI Private Limited 0 0.67 0.02% ARAPL RaaS Pvt Ltd-Investment 3799.26 3801.26 94.93%

Name of Borrower Advanced During the year Rs In Lakhs Balance as on 31/03/2024 Rs In Lakhs % to Total Advances (Rs 455.43) Masterji.AI Private Limited 27.20 238.61 52.39% ARAPL RaaS Pvt Ltd 268.99 NIL NIL

(B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such investments, loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

Name of Borrower Advanced During the year Rs In Lakhs Balance as on 31/03/2024 Rs In Lakhs % to Total Advances (Rs 60.78) Raj Raney - Other Non-Current Assets 0 45.00 74.03%

Name of the Investee Amount Invested During the year Rs Balance as on 31/03/2024 In Lakhs % to Total Investments (R 4004.47) Dheeyantra Research Labs Pvt Ltd 0 40.04 1.00% Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund _Lien to ABFL 0 15.00 0.37% Rajratna Chit Fund Pvt Ltd 0 4.75 0.12%

(b) whether the investments made, guarantees provided, security given andthe terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

Not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular;

No schedule of repayment stipulated

(d) if the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest;

Not Applicable

(e) whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties, if so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans];

Not Applicable

(f) whether the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013;

As per Point No III (a) (A) above

(iv) in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, whether provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with, if not, provide the details thereof;

Complied to the extent applicable

(v) in respect of deposits accepted by the company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, where applicable, have been complied with, if not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; if an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve

Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not;

No such transactions done during the year.

(vi) whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained;

Accounts and records have been maintained.

(vii) (a) whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated;

Sr No Description Arrears as on 31-03-2024 for more than Six Months- INR in Lakhs 1 GST Liability as per GST Audit for FY 2019-20 (Provision done in Books) 180.35 2 GST Liability as per GST Audit for FY 2020-21 (Provision done in Books) 38.27 3 GST Liability as per GST Audit for FY 2021-22 (Provision done in Books) 27.95 4 GST Liability as per GST Audit for FY 2022-23 (Provision done in Books) 8.57 5 Interest on Income tax demand as per processing at CPC. For A Y 2017-18 (FY2016-17) (Provision not done in Books) 27.91 6. Income tax demand as per processing at CPC. For AY 2018-19 (FY 2017-18) (Provision not done in Books) 42.21 7 Income tax demand as per processing at CPC. 154 to be filed for Challans Already Paid but not linked by IT Department. FY 2013-14 (AY2014- 15) (Provision not done in Books) 26.57 8 Income tax demand as per processing at CPC. 154 to be filed. FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) (Provision not done in Books) 51.30 9 Interest on Income tax demand as per processing at CPC. 9 For FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) (Provision not done in Books) 13.33 10 Income tax demand as per processing at CPC. 154 to be filed. FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24) (Provision not done in Books) 86.55 11 Interest on Income tax demand as per processing at CPC. FY 2022-23(AY 2023-24) (Provision not done in Books) 4.33 12 Interest on Income tax demand as per processing at CPC. FY 2017-18 [AY 18-19] (Provision not done in Books) 14.35 13 VAT Payable [Provision done in books] 18.24 14 Income Tax payable [FY 22-23] [Provision done in books] 90.22

(b) where statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned (a mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute);

Sr No AY / FY Demand Rs In Lakhs Nature of Demand and Status Forum where case is pending 1 F Y - 2014-15 to June 2017 122.73 Service Tax Assessment (Provision not done in Books) CESTAT Total 122.73

(viii) whether any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year;

Not applicable

(ix) (a) whether the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, if yes, the period and the amount of default to be reported as per the format below:-

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender* Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any No any such defaults during the year under audit

(b) whether the company is a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) whether term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used may be reported;

(d) whether funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes, if yes, the nature and amount to be indicated;

(e) whether the company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if so, details thereof with nature of such transactions and the amount in each case;

(f) whether the company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if so, give details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loans raised; Clause b, d, e and f are not applicable, Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

(x) (a) whether moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised, if not, the details together with delays or default and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable, be reported;

Moneys raised by Right issue and funds are applied for the purpose for which moneys raised

(b) whether the company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, whether the requirements of section42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised, if not, provide details in respect of amount involved and nature of non-compliance;

Not applicable

(xi) (a) whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year, if yes, the

nature and the amount involved is to be indicated;

(b) whether any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) whether the auditor has considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company;

Not applicable

(xii) (a) whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1: 20 to meet out the liability;

(b) whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent. unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability;

(c) whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof;

Not applicable

(xiii) whether all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

In compliance and properly disclosed

(xiv) (a) whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor;

The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by

the statutory auditor.

(xv) whether the company has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act have been complied with;

Not applicable

(xv) (a) whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and

if so, whether the registration has been obtained;

(b) whether the company has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) whether the company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, if so, whether it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC, and in case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfil such criteria;

(d) whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, if yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group;

Not applicable

(xvi) whether the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, if so, state the amount of cash losses;

Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year

(xvii) whether there has been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, if so, whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors;

Not applicable

(xviii) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

No adverse comments. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xix) (a) whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in

Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

(b) whether any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub- section (6) of section 135 of the said Act;

Not applicable

(xix) whether there have been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO)reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements,if yes, indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks.

Not applicable

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC AND AUTOMATION LTD.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AFFORDABLE ROBOTIC AND AUTOMATION LTD. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.