Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) & 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other applicable regulations if any this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday November 08 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Village Wadki Gat No.1209 Taluka Haveli Dist. Pune MH 412308 IN at 4.30 p.m. to transect the following business: 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Priyanka Rahul Padole as an Executive Director of the company 3. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of the Directors. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, November 08, 2024 (which commenced at 04:30 PM and concluded at 09:00 PM) has inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: - 1. Approved and taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. 2. Taken note of resignation of Mrs. Bhagirathi Manohar Padole as a Non-Executive Director of the company with effect from November 17, 2024. 3. Approved application of DIN and appointment of Mrs. Priyanka Rahul Padole as an Executive Director with effect from November 18, 2024 and she is related to the Promoter or Promoter Group. and fulfil the criteria as required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and the Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement dated on 08/11/2024) This is to inform you that board has approved and taken on record standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 in its Board meeting dated November 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and any other applicable Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 28 day of August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Village wadki Gat no. 1209 Taluka Haveli Dist. Pune Pune 412308 at 01.00 p.m. inter alia to consider and approve matters allied thereto. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, as amended, please be informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 11.00 a.m., at the registered office of the Company has considered and discussed approved matters allied thereto (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that, inter alia, the following decisions were taken at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. on May 30, 2024. a) Approved and taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that, inter alia, the following decisions were taken at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2024: a) Approved and taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year and Year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we are pleased to submit the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors for the Half year and Year ended on March 31, 2024, which were also approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, May 30,2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we here by inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 08th April 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at village wadki Gat no.1209 taluka haveli dist. Pune MH 412308 IN; inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To consider and approve appointment of Mr. Vivek Mukherjee Practicing Cost Accountant as a Cost Auditor of the company for F.Y. 2023-24. 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Kindly take the above information on your records. With reference to the captioned matter and in compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the board of directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., on April 08, 2024, have, inter alia, discussed and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Vivek Mukherjee, Practicing Cost Accountant, as a Cost Auditor of the company for F.Y. 2023-24. 2. To consider and transit any other businesses, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024) Revised outcome of the board meeting proposed to be held on April 08, 2024 in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.04.2024)

