The 15th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Thursday of September 26, 2024, at the registered office of the company at 11.00 am. Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited has informed BSE Limited that the register of members and share transfer book of the company remain closed from September 20, 2024 to September 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 15th Annual General Meeting to be held on September, 26, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 Details of Voting result and scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)