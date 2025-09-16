iifl-logo

Taurian MPS Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Taurian MPS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Taurian MPS Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Sep, 2025|07:56 AM

No Record Found

Share Price

Taurian MPS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.4

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.9

13.29

1.98

1.75

Net Worth

34.3

19.29

7.98

7.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Taurian MPS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

14,832.1

116.8215,845.1324.470.2685.372,688.22

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

2,070.15

84.2613,773.8438.390.1167.6196.58

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

542.55

38.536,124.5644.660.021,253.86104.81

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

KRN

853.55

97.885,305.3815.690114.479.86

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

2,298.05

38.824,602.1825.530.74169.42304.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Taurian MPS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Yashvardhan Sumit Bajla.

Executive Director

Atul Vinaychand Hirawat.

Non Executive Director

Puja Sumit Bajla.

Independent Director

Nikita Sureshchand Tulsian

Independent Director

VinodKumar Shrikrishna Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Varun Kumar

Registered Office

#.201-C A-Wing Poonam Chambers,

Shivasagar Est Dr.Annie BsntRd,

Maharashtra - 400018

Tel: 022-4967 0682

Website: http://www.taurianmps.com

Email: info@taurianmps.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Taurian MPS Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Taurian MPS Ltd share price today?

The Taurian MPS Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Taurian MPS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Taurian MPS Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 16 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Taurian MPS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Taurian MPS Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 16 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Taurian MPS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Taurian MPS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Taurian MPS Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 16 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Taurian MPS Ltd?

Taurian MPS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Taurian MPS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Taurian MPS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Taurian MPS Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.