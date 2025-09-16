No Record Found
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.4
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.9
13.29
1.98
1.75
Net Worth
34.3
19.29
7.98
7.75
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
14,832.1
|116.82
|15,845.13
|24.47
|0.2
|685.37
|2,688.22
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
2,070.15
|84.26
|13,773.84
|38.39
|0.1
|167.6
|196.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
542.55
|38.53
|6,124.56
|44.66
|0.02
|1,253.86
|104.81
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
853.55
|97.88
|5,305.38
|15.69
|0
|114.4
|79.86
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
2,298.05
|38.82
|4,602.18
|25.53
|0.74
|169.42
|304.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Yashvardhan Sumit Bajla.
Executive Director
Atul Vinaychand Hirawat.
Non Executive Director
Puja Sumit Bajla.
Independent Director
Nikita Sureshchand Tulsian
Independent Director
VinodKumar Shrikrishna Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Varun Kumar
#.201-C A-Wing Poonam Chambers,
Shivasagar Est Dr.Annie BsntRd,
Maharashtra - 400018
Tel: 022-4967 0682
Website: http://www.taurianmps.com
Email: info@taurianmps.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Taurian MPS Ltd
