Taurian MPS Ltd Balance Sheet

220.5
(28.95%)
Sep 16, 2025|01:27:14 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.4

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.9

13.29

1.98

1.75

Net Worth

34.3

19.29

7.98

7.75

Minority Interest

Debt

9.11

7.18

14.14

11.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.31

0.64

Total Liabilities

43.41

26.47

22.43

19.98

Fixed Assets

12.77

7.28

9.28

10.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.1

0

0

Networking Capital

30.44

18.98

12.96

9.32

Inventories

25.83

12.29

8.6

3.26

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

30.28

16.51

6.73

4.46

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.1

2.84

3.87

3.12

Sundry Creditors

-20.89

-9.74

-3.5

-0.49

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.88

-2.92

-2.74

-1.03

Cash

0.18

0.11

0.13

0.05

Total Assets

43.4

26.47

22.42

19.99

