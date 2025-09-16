Taurian MPS Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.4
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.9
13.29
1.98
1.75
Net Worth
34.3
19.29
7.98
7.75
Minority Interest
Debt
9.11
7.18
14.14
11.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.31
0.64
Total Liabilities
43.41
26.47
22.43
19.98
Fixed Assets
12.77
7.28
9.28
10.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.1
0
0
Networking Capital
30.44
18.98
12.96
9.32
Inventories
25.83
12.29
8.6
3.26
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
30.28
16.51
6.73
4.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.1
2.84
3.87
3.12
Sundry Creditors
-20.89
-9.74
-3.5
-0.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.88
-2.92
-2.74
-1.03
Cash
0.18
0.11
0.13
0.05
Total Assets
43.4
26.47
22.42
19.99
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.