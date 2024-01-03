Taurian MPS Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
14,832.1
|116.82
|15,845.13
|24.47
|0.2
|685.37
|2,688.22
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
2,070.15
|84.26
|13,773.84
|38.39
|0.1
|167.6
|196.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
542.55
|38.53
|6,124.56
|44.66
|0.02
|1,253.86
|104.81
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
853.55
|97.88
|5,305.38
|15.69
|0
|114.4
|79.86
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
2,298.05
|38.82
|4,602.18
|25.53
|0.74
|169.42
|304.84
