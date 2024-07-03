iifl-logo-icon 1
Ishan International Ltd Share Price

1.95
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:47 PM

  • Open2
  • Day's High2
  • 52 Wk High6.1
  • Prev. Close1.95
  • Day's Low1.9
  • 52 Wk Low 1.7
  • Turnover (lac)6.55
  • P/E65
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ishan International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

2

Prev. Close

1.95

Turnover(Lac.)

6.55

Day's High

2

Day's Low

1.9

52 Week's High

6.1

52 Week's Low

1.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.17

P/E

65

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Ishan International Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

14 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Ishan International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ishan International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:34 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.32%

Non-Promoter- 51.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ishan International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.62

7.21

4.93

1.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.08

16.61

1.27

3.63

Net Worth

23.7

23.82

6.2

4.97

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

30.13

35.7

21.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.13

35.7

21.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.4

0.25

0.62

Ishan International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ishan International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Shantanu Srivastava

Executive Director & CFO

Neelam Gupta

Independent Director

Mahesh Bhupathi

Independent Director

Vipin Ganpatrao Goje

Independent Director

Nadish Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ketan Chaurasia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ishan International Ltd

Summary

Ishan International Limited was originally incorporated as Ishan International Private Limited on May 29, 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Ishan International Private Limited to Ishan International Limited on January 11, 2022 and had obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 17, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified Company, GoI certified Star Export House and a diversified heavy engineering company in selling equipment in international markets. It is engaged in contracting and building projects that focused on supplying machines, erection/installation, commissioning and operational training for sugar plants, jaggery plants, pharmaceutical plants, hydro power plants and pollution control systems. It provide high end engineering services and solutions for business activities in Hydro Power, Sugar and Jaggery Plants, Pharmaceuticals and Pollution Control Systems. Established in 1995, the Companys initial business was of pharmaceutical machinery and raw materials for pharmaceuticals ingredients, which later diversified into heavy engineering, which focused in international markets. In 1996, Company obtained IEC (Import-Export Certificate). In 1999, it established 1st overseas office in Vietnam. In 1999, it established 1st Representative Offices in Vietnam.In 2003, it became a Member of Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC). Since 2004, it leveraged t
Company FAQs

What is the Ishan International Ltd share price today?

The Ishan International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ishan International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ishan International Ltd is ₹42.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ishan International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ishan International Ltd is 65 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ishan International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ishan International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ishan International Ltd is ₹1.7 and ₹6.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ishan International Ltd?

Ishan International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -10.93%, 1 Year at -30.85%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at -25.00% and 1 Month at -15.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ishan International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ishan International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.68 %

