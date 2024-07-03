Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹2
Prev. Close₹1.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.55
Day's High₹2
Day's Low₹1.9
52 Week's High₹6.1
52 Week's Low₹1.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.17
P/E65
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.62
7.21
4.93
1.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.08
16.61
1.27
3.63
Net Worth
23.7
23.82
6.2
4.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
30.13
35.7
21.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.13
35.7
21.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.4
0.25
0.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Shantanu Srivastava
Executive Director & CFO
Neelam Gupta
Independent Director
Mahesh Bhupathi
Independent Director
Vipin Ganpatrao Goje
Independent Director
Nadish Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ketan Chaurasia
Summary
Ishan International Limited was originally incorporated as Ishan International Private Limited on May 29, 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Ishan International Private Limited to Ishan International Limited on January 11, 2022 and had obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 17, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified Company, GoI certified Star Export House and a diversified heavy engineering company in selling equipment in international markets. It is engaged in contracting and building projects that focused on supplying machines, erection/installation, commissioning and operational training for sugar plants, jaggery plants, pharmaceutical plants, hydro power plants and pollution control systems. It provide high end engineering services and solutions for business activities in Hydro Power, Sugar and Jaggery Plants, Pharmaceuticals and Pollution Control Systems. Established in 1995, the Companys initial business was of pharmaceutical machinery and raw materials for pharmaceuticals ingredients, which later diversified into heavy engineering, which focused in international markets. In 1996, Company obtained IEC (Import-Export Certificate). In 1999, it established 1st overseas office in Vietnam. In 1999, it established 1st Representative Offices in Vietnam.In 2003, it became a Member of Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC). Since 2004, it leveraged t
Read More
The Ishan International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ishan International Ltd is ₹42.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ishan International Ltd is 65 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ishan International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ishan International Ltd is ₹1.7 and ₹6.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ishan International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -10.93%, 1 Year at -30.85%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at -25.00% and 1 Month at -15.22%.
