Summary

Ishan International Limited was originally incorporated as Ishan International Private Limited on May 29, 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Ishan International Private Limited to Ishan International Limited on January 11, 2022 and had obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 17, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified Company, GoI certified Star Export House and a diversified heavy engineering company in selling equipment in international markets. It is engaged in contracting and building projects that focused on supplying machines, erection/installation, commissioning and operational training for sugar plants, jaggery plants, pharmaceutical plants, hydro power plants and pollution control systems. It provide high end engineering services and solutions for business activities in Hydro Power, Sugar and Jaggery Plants, Pharmaceuticals and Pollution Control Systems. Established in 1995, the Companys initial business was of pharmaceutical machinery and raw materials for pharmaceuticals ingredients, which later diversified into heavy engineering, which focused in international markets. In 1996, Company obtained IEC (Import-Export Certificate). In 1999, it established 1st overseas office in Vietnam. In 1999, it established 1st Representative Offices in Vietnam.In 2003, it became a Member of Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC). Since 2004, it leveraged t

