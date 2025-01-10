To the members of

ISHAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Ishan International Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income) and the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company, as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, their cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICA1) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Recoverability and valuation of allowance for impairment of overdue trade receivables: Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: The Company has old outstanding trade receivables of Rs. 534.07 lakhs for more than 365 days (‘overdue trade receivables) as on March 31, 2024. The Company recognizes loss allowance of Rs. 109.44 Lakhs (Rs. 182.18 Lakhs less amount of Rs. 72.74 Lakhs withdrawn from General Reserve) for trade receivables at the expected credit loss (ECL) as per the principles enunciated under Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments (‘Ind AS 109). Assessment of the recoverability of trade receivables with the related ECL is inherently subjective and requires significant management judgement which includes repayment history and financial positionof entities from whom these balances are recoverable, terms of underlying arrangements, overdue balances, market conditions etc. Considering the materiality of the amounts involved and significant degree of judgement and subjectivity involved in the estimates and assumptions used in determiningthe expected credit loss, we have considered this matter as a key auditmatter. • Obtained an understanding of the process adopted by the Company in estimating expected credit loss including the key inputs and assumptions. Since assumptions and parameters are based on historical data, we assessed whether historical experience was representative of current circumstances and are relevant; • Assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls over the process of estimating recoverability and the allowance for impairment on trade receivables in accordance with Ind AS 109; • Understanding the key inputs used in the provisioning model by the Company such as repayment history, terms of underlying arrangements, overdue balances, market conditions, etc. • Tested the methodology applied in the credit loss provision calculation by comparing it to the requirements of Ind AS 109, and appropriateness and reasonableness of the assumptions related to credit loss rate including the historical bad-debts applied in their assessment of the receivables allowance • Obtained balance confirmation for selected samples as provided by the management and verified the reconciliation fordifferences, if any for the confirmations received; • Assessed the recoverability of overdue trade receivables through inquiry with the management and by obtaining sufficient corroborative evidence to support the conclusion;

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income and cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management in the standalone financial statements.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management on use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the statement in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company

vi. Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT -31st MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph A(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (The ‘Guidance Note).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ISHAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. (a) (A) The Companys record in respect of fixed assets are required to be updated, at present the records maintained does not show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is not having any intangible assets.

(b) The Assets of the Company have not been physically verified by the management of the Company. The Company is not having any program for carrying out physical verification of the fixed assets of the Company.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 2 on Property, plant and equipment to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalue its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right- of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b)The Company has been sanctioned working capital limit (Packing Credit Limit) in excess of * 5 Crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the period, from banks or Financials institutions on the basis of security of current assets. As per information and explanations provided the said limits are against the Bank Guarantees provided by third parties (Contractors), As informed to us the Company is not required to submit any quarterly financial information to the lender in respect of the said limits.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, during the year the company has made investment to other entities:

(A) the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such Investment, loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs.NIL/- and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs.NIL/-;

(B) the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such investment, loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs.3,55,00,000/- and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs.3,55,00,000/-

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantee and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73,74,75 and 76 of the Act and Rules framed there under to the extent notified, hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no disputed statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) as at 31st March, 2024, which have not been deposited on account of dispute,

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 that has not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) ln our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not used funds raised on short-term basis for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. The Company had come out with public issue of 22,80,000 share NSE Emerge Platform for SMEs and raised Rs. 1824.00 Lacs. The shares of the Company were listed on National Stock Exchange on 22nd September,2022. The utilization of IPO proceeds as at 31.03.2024 is as follows

Sr Object of the No Issue Proposed Utilization as per Prospectu s Lakhs Utilization up to 31.03.202 3 Lakhs Amount Transfrred Lakhs Utilization from 01.04.202 3 to 30.09.202 3 Utilization from 01.10.202 3 to 31.03.202 4 Unutilized as of 31.03.202 4 1. Public Issue Expenses 194.00 96.80 (97.20) 0.00 0.00 0.00 2. Funding the Proposed Joint Venture and/or Acquisition 350.00 350.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 3. To meet the working Capital requirements 1000.00 750.45 97.20 151.85 141.65 53.25 4. General Corporate Expenses 280.00 00.00 0 0 0.00 280.00 Total 1824.00 1197.25 0.00 151.85 141.65 333.25

The unutilized amount of Rs. 333.25 Lakhs is kept in short term liquid fund i.e. Short term Loan to NBFC and was expected to be fully utilized till 31st March 2024, however it is still lying unutilized and company is working on taking approval from board of directors in board meeting and from members in general meeting to extend the time for utilization till 31st March, 2025

(b)During the period, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares and the company has not issued any convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally), Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a)During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed at Note No 33 in the Standalone Financials statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company need to strengthen internal audit system keeping in mind the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion during the period the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b)The Company has not conducted non-banking Standalone Financials / Housing Finance activities during the year, accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xv)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC), as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the Information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has no Company defined as Core Investment Company (CIC), as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the previous year. The accumulated Cash losses as at 31st March, 2024 are Rs. NIL.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the Standalone Financials ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of Standalone Financials assets and payment of Standalone Financials liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financials statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one period from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one period from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As per section 135 of the Companies Act 2013, the company is not liable to contribution toward CSR, accordingly clause 3(xx)(a)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone Financials statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report