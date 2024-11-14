iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ishan International Ltd Board Meeting

1.85
(2.78%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ishan Internat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Ishan International Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
To consider other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 01, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2024.
Board Meeting4 Jul 20243 Jun 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Jun 11, 2024 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters has been postponed (As Per NSE Board Meting Dated on: 10/06/2024) To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Board Meting Dated on: 28/06/2024) Ishan International Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Board Meting Dated on: 04/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
To consider other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
To consider other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
To consider allotment of bonus shares Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 29, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 144156860 : 72078430, i.e 144156860 Equity Shares for every 72078430 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)

Ishan Internat.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishan International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.