|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Ishan International Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 01, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|4 Jul 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Jun 11, 2024 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters has been postponed (As Per NSE Board Meting Dated on: 10/06/2024) To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Board Meting Dated on: 28/06/2024) Ishan International Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Board Meting Dated on: 04/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|To consider other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|To consider allotment of bonus shares Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 29, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 144156860 : 72078430, i.e 144156860 Equity Shares for every 72078430 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)
