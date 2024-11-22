|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|ISHAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 28-Nov-2024 Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/11/2024) Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 28, 2024 (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/11/2024) Ishan International Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/11/2024)
