Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2024. Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)