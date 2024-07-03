Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹3,578
Prev. Close₹3,516.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,302.73
Day's High₹3,578
Day's Low₹3,385.4
52 Week's High₹3,859.4
52 Week's Low₹1,250.5
Book Value₹291.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,880.79
P/E58.88
EPS59.6
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.95
9.9
9.88
9.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
518.5
427.78
384.57
327.56
Net Worth
528.45
437.68
394.45
337.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
288.24
279.12
245.46
yoy growth (%)
3.26
13.71
Raw materials
-140.16
-148.06
-110.37
As % of sales
48.62
53.04
44.96
Employee costs
-20.35
-17.38
-16.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
61.92
61.7
63
Depreciation
-11.59
-10.5
-8.91
Tax paid
0.93
-7.94
-20.03
Working capital
25.34
27.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.26
13.71
Op profit growth
1.7
0.31
EBIT growth
1.45
-2.68
Net profit growth
16.9
25.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
411.34
288.24
279.13
245.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
411.34
288.24
279.13
245.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.24
3.77
3.55
4.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Sanjay S Lalbhai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Samveg A Lalbhai
Independent Director
Arpit Kantilal Patel
Independent Director
Reena P Bhagwati
Independent Director
Ganpatraj L Chowdhary
Vice Chairman
Punit Lalbhai
Independent Director
Dhinal A. Shah
Independent Director
Gokul M Jaykrishna
Managing Director
Reginaldo Dsouza
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lay Desai
Reports by The Anup Engineering Ltd
Summary
The Anup Engineering Limited (Formally known Anveshan Heavy Engineering Limited) was incorporated in September, 2017. The name of the Company was changed to The Anup Engineering Limited on 29 January, 2019 on account of demerger. The Company is engaged inmanufacturing and fabrication of process equipment required for Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers, Drugs andother allied industries. The Company has a state of the art manufacturing facility set up at Ahmedabad. It is an ISO 14001:2015, ISO 9001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007 certified compliant company accredited with ASME U, U2, S and R stamps, PED 97/23/EC, NB registration and approved by IBR. In fact, Company was one of first fabricators approved by ISRO for supply of very critical and precise components for various satellite launch vehicles programs. The Company not only invested in latest design software but have built technically competent teams of engineers across functions. The Company laid foundations to become a complete solutions provider in future with strong competencies built around core competence which shall continue to be manufacturing. It have embarked on a Capex Plan of Rs. 150 Crore, starting from Financial Year 2019-20.In February 2019, the Company acquired land at Kheda (approx. 40 kms. from Odhav facility in Ahmedabad) for building a modern, state of the art facility which shall be a major cog in the progress and growth in the coming years. The Company have executed an export order for Ce
Read More
The The Anup Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3435.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Anup Engineering Ltd is ₹6880.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of The Anup Engineering Ltd is 58.88 and 12.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Anup Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Anup Engineering Ltd is ₹1250.5 and ₹3859.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The Anup Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.20%, 3 Years at 90.40%, 1 Year at 159.62%, 6 Month at 93.38%, 3 Month at 34.86% and 1 Month at -1.30%.
