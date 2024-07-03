iifl-logo-icon 1
The Anup Engineering Ltd Share Price

3,435.85
(-2.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,578
  • Day's High3,578
  • 52 Wk High3,859.4
  • Prev. Close3,516.25
  • Day's Low3,385.4
  • 52 Wk Low 1,250.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,302.73
  • P/E58.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value291.98
  • EPS59.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,880.79
  • Div. Yield0.28
The Anup Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

3,578

Prev. Close

3,516.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1,302.73

Day's High

3,578

Day's Low

3,385.4

52 Week's High

3,859.4

52 Week's Low

1,250.5

Book Value

291.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,880.79

P/E

58.88

EPS

59.6

Divi. Yield

0.28

The Anup Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

4 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

20 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

The Anup Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

The Anup Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.02%

Non-Promoter- 15.02%

Institutions: 15.02%

Non-Institutions: 43.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

The Anup Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.95

9.9

9.88

9.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

518.5

427.78

384.57

327.56

Net Worth

528.45

437.68

394.45

337.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

288.24

279.12

245.46

yoy growth (%)

3.26

13.71

Raw materials

-140.16

-148.06

-110.37

As % of sales

48.62

53.04

44.96

Employee costs

-20.35

-17.38

-16.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

61.92

61.7

63

Depreciation

-11.59

-10.5

-8.91

Tax paid

0.93

-7.94

-20.03

Working capital

25.34

27.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.26

13.71

Op profit growth

1.7

0.31

EBIT growth

1.45

-2.68

Net profit growth

16.9

25.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

411.34

288.24

279.13

245.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

411.34

288.24

279.13

245.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.24

3.77

3.55

4.07

The Anup Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT The Anup Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Sanjay S Lalbhai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Samveg A Lalbhai

Independent Director

Arpit Kantilal Patel

Independent Director

Reena P Bhagwati

Independent Director

Ganpatraj L Chowdhary

Vice Chairman

Punit Lalbhai

Independent Director

Dhinal A. Shah

Independent Director

Gokul M Jaykrishna

Managing Director

Reginaldo Dsouza

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lay Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by The Anup Engineering Ltd

Summary

The Anup Engineering Limited (Formally known Anveshan Heavy Engineering Limited) was incorporated in September, 2017. The name of the Company was changed to The Anup Engineering Limited on 29 January, 2019 on account of demerger. The Company is engaged inmanufacturing and fabrication of process equipment required for Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers, Drugs andother allied industries. The Company has a state of the art manufacturing facility set up at Ahmedabad. It is an ISO 14001:2015, ISO 9001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007 certified compliant company accredited with ASME U, U2, S and R stamps, PED 97/23/EC, NB registration and approved by IBR. In fact, Company was one of first fabricators approved by ISRO for supply of very critical and precise components for various satellite launch vehicles programs. The Company not only invested in latest design software but have built technically competent teams of engineers across functions. The Company laid foundations to become a complete solutions provider in future with strong competencies built around core competence which shall continue to be manufacturing. It have embarked on a Capex Plan of Rs. 150 Crore, starting from Financial Year 2019-20.In February 2019, the Company acquired land at Kheda (approx. 40 kms. from Odhav facility in Ahmedabad) for building a modern, state of the art facility which shall be a major cog in the progress and growth in the coming years. The Company have executed an export order for Ce
Company FAQs

What is the The Anup Engineering Ltd share price today?

The The Anup Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3435.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Anup Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Anup Engineering Ltd is ₹6880.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Anup Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Anup Engineering Ltd is 58.88 and 12.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Anup Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Anup Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Anup Engineering Ltd is ₹1250.5 and ₹3859.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of The Anup Engineering Ltd?

The Anup Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.20%, 3 Years at 90.40%, 1 Year at 159.62%, 6 Month at 93.38%, 3 Month at 34.86% and 1 Month at -1.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Anup Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Anup Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.03 %
Institutions - 15.02 %
Public - 43.95 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
