TO THE MEMBERS OF

THE ANUP ENGINEERING LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of The Anup Engineering Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Principal Audit Procedures 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances as per Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: • Assessing the Companys accounting policies for revenue recognition by comparing with applicable accounting standards; The application of the revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure and recognise revenue over a period and recognition of contract assets. • Selected samples by statistical sampling of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price and timing of recognition of revenue from sale of products; Accordingly, timing of recognition of revenue is a key audit matter. Refer Note 17 to the Financial Statements • We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls; • Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed the following procedures: • Read, analysed and identified the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. • Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded bythe Company. • Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and recognition of contract assets; • Testing of revenue recognised during the year and verifying the underlying customer contracts and proof of delivery/dispatch in accordance with the contractual terms agreed with the customers; • Testing of revenue recognised near the year-end, through specific testing of high value samples to verify only revenue pertaining to cu rrent year is recognised based on underlying documents along with terms and conditions set out in customer contract; • Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)0) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There have been no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. 1. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2 The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

3 Based on the audit procedures conducted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatements.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail facility and the audit trail feature has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Sorab S. Engineer & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 110417W CA. Chokshi Shreyas B. Partner Place : Ahmedabad Membership No.100892 Date : 4th May 2024 UDIN: 24100892BJZWWA7602

Annexure "A" To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of The Anup Engineering Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of THE ANUP ENGINEERING LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Sorab S. Engineer & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 110417W Place : Ahmedabad CA. Chokshi Shreyas B. Date : 4th May 2024 Partner Membership No. 100892

Annexure "B" To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of The Anup Engineering Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) (1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(2) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for the following:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Description of property As at the Balance sheet date Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being in name of the Company Gross carrying value Carrying value in the financial statements Freehold Land 3863.33 3863.33 Anveshan Heavy Engineering Limited Old name of the Company Since January 2019 The title deed is in the name of the Companys old name.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has no proceedings pending for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of Companys Inventories:

a) . As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate, and no material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records which were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory, and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are generally in agreement with the books of account of the Company and no material discrepancy has been noticed.

iii. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not advanced any loan or given any guarantee or provided any security or made any investment covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rule, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Act, and we are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of outstanding statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of Income Tax, Excise Duty, Custom Duty, Service Tax, Sales Tax and Value Added Tax dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount involved and unpaid (Rs.in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax 9.63 2016-17 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) 363.06 2018-19 59.23 2019-20

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations givens to us, in respect of Companys Borrowings:

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year.

d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long-term purposes.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

x. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised funds by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Consequently, the requirements of clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

xi. In respect of fraud by the Company or on the Company:

a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details have been disclosed as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS)-24 Related Party Disclosures.

xiv. a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date, for the period under the audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of the Companys Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

a) There is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of other than ongoing projects.

b) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year required a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Companies

Act, 2013. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.